Area school board elections in Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd counties had three seats open per district with two districts also having special elections. After election results were finalized on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the results are:

Wadena-Deer Creek

Dan Lawson: 2,731

Kent Schmidt: 2,417

Barb Tumberg: 2,695

Write-in: 25

Lawson and Schmidt are returning school board members, and Tumberg will begin her four-year term in January though the school board also appointed her to finish previous school board member Vince Hinojos' term when he started a job at the school.

The contested school board races in the area include New York Mills, Sebeka and Staples-Motley with the following official results as of Nov. 11:

New York Mills

Derek Braukmann: 1,168

Kristina Ehnert: 1,037

Wendy Hetland: 862

David Hotchkiss: 484

Teresa Pederson: 784

Amber Rastedt: 449

Leif Ronning: 330

Jordan Uselman: 772

Jayne Whiteford: 316

Write-in: 16

The three school board members joining the board in January will be Braukmann who garnered 18.78% of the votes, Ehnert with 16.68% and Hetland with 13.86%.

Sebeka

Charles Funk: 901

Rodney Huttenen: 946

Eric S. Nelson: 824

Jeannie Arthur: 763

Write-in: 29

Within the close race, Huttenen with 27.32%, Funk 26.02% and Nelson 23.79% won the school board member seats.

Special Election for School Board Member

Kayla Frame: 1,372

Write-in: 18

Staples-Motley

Bryan Winkels: 2,648

Lisa Anderson: 2,489

Jeremy Reeck: 2,529

Greg Frisk: 1,872

Erich Heppner: 2,044

Write-in: 59

In the final results, Anderson passed Heppner who had a slight lead on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Winkels with 22.75% and Reeck with 21.72% were also chosen by voters.

The remaining uncontested school board elections and the official results as of Nov. 11 are:

Bertha-Hewitt

Sarah J. Baumgartner: 1,147

Matthew Blashack: 1,101

Russell VanDenheuvel: 991

Write-in: 46

Menahga

Julia Kicker: 1,293

Bob White: 1,401

Write-in: 493

Cherie Peterson with 167 of the 493 write-in votes was determined as the third school board member.

School District Question on Approval of Referendum Revenue Authorization

Yes: 709

No: 1,433

The referendum was to “increase its general education revenue by $180 per pupil,” which was opposed by 66.90% of voters.

Verndale

Shyla Hess: 576

Jeremy Schwartz: 596

Chris Youngbauer: 662

Write-in: 23

Special Election for School Board Member