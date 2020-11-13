Area school board elections in Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd counties had three seats open per district with two districts also having special elections. After election results were finalized on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the results are:

Wadena-Deer Creek

  • Dan Lawson: 2,731

  • Kent Schmidt: 2,417

  • Barb Tumberg: 2,695

  • Write-in: 25

Lawson and Schmidt are returning school board members, and Tumberg will begin her four-year term in January though the school board also appointed her to finish previous school board member Vince Hinojos' term when he started a job at the school.

The contested school board races in the area include New York Mills, Sebeka and Staples-Motley with the following official results as of Nov. 11:

New York Mills

  • Derek Braukmann: 1,168

  • Kristina Ehnert: 1,037

  • Wendy Hetland: 862

  • David Hotchkiss: 484

  • Teresa Pederson: 784

  • Amber Rastedt: 449

  • Leif Ronning: 330

  • Jordan Uselman: 772

  • Jayne Whiteford: 316

  • Write-in: 16

The three school board members joining the board in January will be Braukmann who garnered 18.78% of the votes, Ehnert with 16.68% and Hetland with 13.86%.

Sebeka

  • Charles Funk: 901

  • Rodney Huttenen: 946

  • Eric S. Nelson: 824

  • Jeannie Arthur: 763

  • Write-in: 29

Within the close race, Huttenen with 27.32%, Funk 26.02% and Nelson 23.79% won the school board member seats.

Special Election for School Board Member

  • Kayla Frame: 1,372

  • Write-in: 18

Staples-Motley

  • Bryan Winkels: 2,648

  • Lisa Anderson: 2,489

  • Jeremy Reeck: 2,529

  • Greg Frisk: 1,872

  • Erich Heppner: 2,044
  • Write-in: 59

In the final results, Anderson passed Heppner who had a slight lead on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Winkels with 22.75% and Reeck with 21.72% were also chosen by voters.

The remaining uncontested school board elections and the official results as of Nov. 11 are:

Bertha-Hewitt

  • Sarah J. Baumgartner: 1,147

  • Matthew Blashack: 1,101

  • Russell VanDenheuvel: 991

  • Write-in: 46

Menahga

  • Julia Kicker: 1,293

  • Bob White: 1,401

  • Write-in: 493

Cherie Peterson with 167 of the 493 write-in votes was determined as the third school board member.

School District Question on Approval of Referendum Revenue Authorization

  • Yes: 709
  • No: 1,433

The referendum was to “increase its general education revenue by $180 per pupil,” which was opposed by 66.90% of voters.

Verndale

  • Shyla Hess: 576

  • Jeremy Schwartz: 596

  • Chris Youngbauer: 662

  • Write-in: 23

Special Election for School Board Member

  • Tahna Rurup: 757

  • Write-in: 12