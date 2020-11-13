Area school board elections in Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd counties had three seats open per district with two districts also having special elections. After election results were finalized on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the results are:
Wadena-Deer Creek
Dan Lawson: 2,731
Kent Schmidt: 2,417
Barb Tumberg: 2,695
Write-in: 25
Lawson and Schmidt are returning school board members, and Tumberg will begin her four-year term in January though the school board also appointed her to finish previous school board member Vince Hinojos' term when he started a job at the school.
The contested school board races in the area include New York Mills, Sebeka and Staples-Motley with the following official results as of Nov. 11:
New York Mills
Derek Braukmann: 1,168
Kristina Ehnert: 1,037
Wendy Hetland: 862
David Hotchkiss: 484
Teresa Pederson: 784
Amber Rastedt: 449
Leif Ronning: 330
Jordan Uselman: 772
Jayne Whiteford: 316
Write-in: 16
The three school board members joining the board in January will be Braukmann who garnered 18.78% of the votes, Ehnert with 16.68% and Hetland with 13.86%.
Sebeka
Charles Funk: 901
Rodney Huttenen: 946
Eric S. Nelson: 824
Jeannie Arthur: 763
Write-in: 29
Within the close race, Huttenen with 27.32%, Funk 26.02% and Nelson 23.79% won the school board member seats.
Special Election for School Board Member
Kayla Frame: 1,372
Write-in: 18
Staples-Motley
Bryan Winkels: 2,648
Lisa Anderson: 2,489
Jeremy Reeck: 2,529
Greg Frisk: 1,872
- Erich Heppner: 2,044
- Write-in: 59
In the final results, Anderson passed Heppner who had a slight lead on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Winkels with 22.75% and Reeck with 21.72% were also chosen by voters.
The remaining uncontested school board elections and the official results as of Nov. 11 are:
Bertha-Hewitt
Sarah J. Baumgartner: 1,147
Matthew Blashack: 1,101
Russell VanDenheuvel: 991
Write-in: 46
Menahga
Julia Kicker: 1,293
Bob White: 1,401
Write-in: 493
Cherie Peterson with 167 of the 493 write-in votes was determined as the third school board member.
School District Question on Approval of Referendum Revenue Authorization
- Yes: 709
- No: 1,433
The referendum was to “increase its general education revenue by $180 per pupil,” which was opposed by 66.90% of voters.
Verndale
Shyla Hess: 576
Jeremy Schwartz: 596
Chris Youngbauer: 662
Write-in: 23
Special Election for School Board Member
Tahna Rurup: 757
Write-in: 12