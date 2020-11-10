Local election results are expected to be finalized Wednesday, Nov. 11, with two possible recounts in the mix. The latest updates to local unofficial results came in Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The race for District 2 Wadena County Commissioner between Michael Weyer and Brian Hagen showed Weyer leading by just four on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Weyer: 762

Hagen: 758

Write in: 12

Further ballots were received and those results will be reviewed to determine if the race is close enough for a recount. Meanwhile in District 4, Murlyn Kreklau won the race with 70.68% of the votes over Curtis Kreklau, Jr.

M. Kreklau: 993

C. Kreklau, Jr.: 401

Write-in: 11

Menahga School board

Menahga voters were tasked with choosing three board members. Julia Klicker and Bob White were two listed on the ticket to make it on the board but the write-in winner must still be determined out of 296 write ins.

Those same voters defeated a Menahga referendum proposal to “increase its general education revenue by $180 per pupil.” It was an overwhelming 65.4% of voters opposed to the measure.

Soil and Water

Supervisors for the Soil and Water Conservation District ran unopposed. Thomas Schulz was elected for District 4 and Bruce Juntunen was elected for District 5. Both received over 99% of the votes.

Staples School board

One of the more engaging races in the county was between six candidates for the Staples-Motley School board. Three candidates were needed and those receiving most votes so far include Bryan Winkels (24%), Jeremy Reek (22.5%), and Erich Heppner (21.45%), which squeezed past Lisa Anderson (20%) and Greg Frisk (11.65%).

President results

While it seems the battle rages on over Biden earning the necessary electoral votes, locally, 71.9% of Wadena County residents chose Donald Trump to continue for the next four years. Joe Biden pulled in 26% of the votes. While every precinct gave a majority of votes to Trump, Wing River Township had the highest percentage with 85.82% backing Trump.

At a state level, Minnesotans gave Biden 52% of the vote. As a nation, the Associated Press called the election, showing Biden with 290 electoral votes and Trump with 214.

Here’s how votes looked across the county:

Donald Trump: 5,517

Joe Biden: 2,021

Joe Jorgenson: 54

Kanye West: 20

Roque De La Fuente: 17

Write-in: 16

Howie Hawkins: 14

Brock Pierce: 12

Alyson Kennedy: 1

Gloria La Riva: 0

U.S. Senator

Jason Lewis: 5,038

Tina Smith: 1,976

As a whole, Minnesota voted to re-elect Tina Smith, giving her 48.7% of the votes.

U.S. Representative District 8

Pete Stauber: 5,210

Quinn Nystrom: 1,886

District 8 voters backed Stauber with 56.7% of the votes.

State Senator District 2

Paul Utke: 1,036

Leonard A. Roy: 384

Paul Utke came away with 65% of votes in District 2.

State Senator Dist. 9

Paul Gazelka: 4,459

A. John Peters: 1,609

Gazelka had a resounding 75.6% of the votes in Dist. 9.

State Rep. Dist. 2

Steve Green 1,024

David Suby: 396

Dist. 2B voters gave Green 66% of the votes.

State Rep. Dist. 9A

John Poston: 4,421

Alex Hering: 1,622

District voters re-elected Poston with 74% of the votes.