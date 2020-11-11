As the deadline for spending CARES Act funding from the federal government approaches, Wadena County commissioners approved allocations of $461,668.50 on Nov. 10 out of the total remaining funds of $714,357.

The funds will support county technology, costs associated with the short term court space at the Deer Creek school, the Wadena County Sheriff's Department, food shelves, the Wadena County Historical Society, the Wadena County Ag Society and aerosol cleaning sprayers for county departments.

Wadena County received $1,692,093 from the coronavirus relief bill; previously funds have gone to school districts ($370,000), county small business grants ($331,736) and county expenses ($276,000).

County technology $300,000

While the county’s technology needs for remote working was allocated last, commissioner Jon Kangas questioned the need and high cost of the laptops, mini-computers, internet jetpacks and technology security if there is space for county employees to social distance in department offices. At Wadena County Human Services, workers are rotating or working remotely, according to county coordinator Ryan Odden.

“We don’t know which employees are all of sudden we can’t be here for two weeks. Some of them they’re sick, they can’t be working. Other employees are in quarantine because they had a close contact and they are able to work,” Odden said. “I don’t know who's going to be next walking out the door and trying to keep normal county operations going.”

Wadena County IT director Dave Hotchkiss said less than 25% of county employees have a laptop, and their desktops could be brought home and installed in a “cumbersome” process. The IT department also does not have the staffing available to have possible exposure to the coronavirus in people’s homes. The laptops and mini-computers would allow employees to work in quarantine.

“Short-term I think that we need to be ready, long-term we really need to be ready because employees deserve the ability to work. We want to work,” Hotchkiss said.

Commissioner Chuck Horsager said with all the unknowns due to the pandemic, this option provides “insurance” for the county. The additional laptops will also help the county keep up with technology trends and updates in future years.

The final amount towards technology will be based on the remaining funds after all other funds have been allocated.

Short-term court space items $70,000

Commissioners Bill Stearns, Jim Hofer and Horsager included the short-term court items as one of the top priorities. The planned court space is at the Deer Creek school including a one-year lease ($28,000), 80 chairs and 32 tables ($22,000) and technology such as a sound system ($20,000). The courtroom at the Wadena County Courthouse cannot be used because of space limitations.

Sheriff's Department $46,228.50

Another department hoping to decrease physical contact and increase safety for staff, inmates and visitors is the Wadena County Sheriff’s Department. In the jail, staff enter inmates’ cell block every 15-30 minutes for a wellbeing check. The new guardian system for $20,728.50 will allow staff to scan a device outside the person’s cell, as Sgt. Bryan Savaloja said. The system tracks inmate movement and will decrease cross-contact between staff-staff and staff-inmates. Ladd said another efficiency is the digital log, which is information required by the Department of Corrections.

The three new metal detectors for $25,500 will be used at the county courthouse, jail and the Deer Creek school short-term court location. Odden said the courthouse metal detector is 10 years old. The new detectors will have a higher sensitivity level for detecting items, as Savaloja said.

The items qualify for coronavirus relief bill funds due to the decrease of physical contact.

Food shelves $20,000

The Menahga, Sebeka, Verndale and Wadena food shelves will each receive $5,000 though Kangas had hoped to increase the amounts to $10,000 each. After speaking with area food shelves, auditor/treasurer Heather Olson said there is not as large of a need as possibly anticipated though “their busy season” is approaching.

Historical Society $10,000

After being closed to the public since March, the funds will make it possible for the museum to partially re-open to the public by adding plexiglass, a room divider, wall remodel, research room furnishings and display room entrances, according to Odden. People would likely be able to make an appointment for visiting the displays, conducting their own research and purchasing books and souvenirs. During the closure, staff members have worked on research requests.

Ag Society $10,000

While some summer events were held at the fairgrounds, the funds will support the society’s losses including carnival payments and the expected revenue from the haunted house. For the 2020 and 2021 seasons contract with MidWest Rides Carnival, the society has paid $15,000 and is expected to receive $7,500 in credit towards the 2021 fair, according to a letter from society president Darin Lehmann. The contract revision has not been completed. The haunted house was projected to bring in $13,000.

Other items discussed

Commissioners also approved $5,440 for five aerosol sprayers, which disinfectant spaces such as vehicles, offices and hallways. Odden said schools are using these sprayers. The sprayers will go to the courthouse, Solid Waste, Public Health, Human Services, Highway and Transit (shared) departments.

As the looming question throughout the discussion, commissioners tabled moving forward on the courtroom expansion above the Wadena County Jail to Nov. 17. The available space as well as technology needs are problems in the large courtroom, as Odden and Wadena and Otter Tail counties court administrator Kathy Ouren said. The expansion project would prepare the courthouse for the next 20-50 years with the next step focused on design, as Odden said.

When Horsager and Kangas noted their concerns about the funds, economic development director Dean Uselman urged the commissioners to move the project forward since it will have an economic impact larger than the $250,000 cost. Uselman believes the courtroom brings business to gas stations, restaurants and other businesses as well as private law firms choosing to locate in Wadena. With these benefits, and jobs, Uselman said the cost could easily be returned in less than 10 years. He said similar concerns came up when the city approved tax increment financing for the Meadows of Wadena construction project, which had projections of $900,000-$1 million yearly returns on the nine year cost of $1.25 million.

Ouren added the local importance of having the county courthouse in Wadena, including services provided virtually from staff at the courthouse, and noted the courthouse is busy for a small location.

“With the pandemic and the way we’ve all had to alter the way we do business, who knows what the courts business will look like in 5, 10, certainly 20 years from now and what kind of technology and space we’ll need,” Ouren said. “I really do think that it’s important to move forward with a courtroom that’s designed for our needs now … and for future court business that … is certain to change in the years to come.”

Stearns also noted the county’s requirement and responsibility in having an adequate courtroom, which has been law for approximately 30 years after the state agreed to pay for certain court staff positions to assist with the counties’ costs. He said a capitol bond option would be beneficial for the project, which would increase the levy about 2%. A $2.1 million bond over 20 years would be a total of $2,538,260.

The commissioners will review confirmation from the Department of Treasury on being able to use CARES Act funds for professional design services and a more specific cost of the project from BHH Construction next week.

Kangas also repeatedly suggested senior centers in Menahga, Sebeka and Wadena for allocations since they deliver and serve in-person meals. Commissioners said they did not know if these centers were the only ones in the county and needed more information on the needs of the centers after a motion for $10,000 to each died for lack of a second. Kangas said whether organizations and businesses, including senior centers, private and home schools and museums, ask for help they could still be supported.

The commissioners will discuss allocating funds to senior centers, long-term care facilities and housing with services at the Nov. 17 meeting.