MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz on Monday, Nov. 9, said the state continues to ramp up coronavirus testing capacity and is preparing to roll out additional measures to mitigate the spread of the illness this week as positivity rates continue to climb.

The first-term DFL governor, surrounded by saliva testing stations at the Minneapolis Convention Center, said the state would bring online more than two dozen additional no-barrier testing facilities around the state, and prepared Minnesotans for additional restrictions on gathering spaces that had been the source of COVID-19 spread in the past.

He said a stay-at-home measure like one he put in place this spring would be too blunt an instrument but suggested that a more tailored approach like limiting capacity in bar settings or setting earlier closing times could be in his next round of steps aimed at combating COVID-19. Walz said an announcement about new restrictions was likely Tuesday, Nov. 10.

"It makes sense to us to target those much more surgically, much more aggressively than a statewide stay-at-home order because at this point in time, we’ve learned that we can do retail, we can do education, some of it in-person if we’re able to test, contain and contact-trace those folks to get it isolated,” Walz said. "We are prepared to take some steps."

The news comes after Minnesota for days has seen new cases of COVID-19 surge and deaths from the illness continue to climb. The Department of Health on Monday reported that 3,930 people had tested positive for the disease and 19 more Minnesotans died from COVID-19 and its complications.

On Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7 and 8, more than 10,000 more Minnesotans were confirmed to have the illness and more Minnesotans required hospital care, shrinking available hospital bed and ICU capacity around the state.

“Again, more records, time after time after time,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “These rates of growth are truly chilling.”

State health officials called on those with symptoms as well as people 18 to 35 years old without symptoms to seek out a test. And they encouraged Minnesotans to keep up social distancing, mask-wearing and hygiene practices as well as limiting large gatherings.

Walz also suggested that the state could seek to limit social gatherings as weddings, funerals, graduation parties and even smaller backyard gatherings had also been connected to clusters of COVID-19 cases.

The governor and Malcolm said they were also weeks away from implementing cellphone application software that would connect the state's testing strategy and contact tracing, allowing a person who tests positive for the illness to notify those who'd recently been within 6 feet of them for more than 15 minutes.

Walz said the notification would be optional and wouldn't disclose the identity of the person confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

