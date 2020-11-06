In a Friday, Nov. 6, news release, Walz office announced the appointment of soon-to-be-Commissioner Robert Doty. He is being promoted from his role as assistant commissioner effective Nov. 12, after former Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly announced her resignation from the position in September after six years.

Per the release, Doty has experience in taxation, finance, accounting, business and human resources from his time with the DOR, as well as in the private and nonprofit sectors. His appointment comes at a critical time for Minnesota's state budget, as the coronavirus pandemic overturned the state's sizable surplus at the start of the year, to a daunting deficit.

Walz said Friday that Doty will "lead Minnesota through the difficult budget years we’re facing" and "put our values of fairness, integrity, and servant leadership first." Doty said in the news release that his top priority will be "to provide a fair and transparent revenue system that can help our state plan for our future and weather the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.”