ST. PAUL — Minnesota Rep. Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, held off challenges from two GOP colleagues Friday, Nov. 6, to keep his position as Republican Caucus Leader in the state House of Representatives.

Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, and Rep. Jim Nash, R-Waconia, also sought the position of leading the minority party in that chamber. The vote total from the private caucus vote was not made public Friday afternoon.

Daudt in a news release said he would bring his prior experience as minority leader and House speaker to discussions set to come before the Legislature.

"Minnesota faces a major budget deficit, and we will once again be putting together the next two-year budget as the only divided legislature in the nation," he said. "House Republicans are ready to get to work tackling our budget deficit, protecting taxpayers, and working to keep Minnesota communities safe."

Meanwhile, at least a handful of GOP lawmakers on Twitter said they would remain a separate caucus after Friday's vote and invited fellow Republicans disappointed in the result to join their New House Republican Caucus.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, was elected speaker designate Thursday night, Nov. 5, by DFL colleagues. Democratic Leader Ryan Winkler, of Golden Valley, survived a challenge from Rep. Jamie Becker-Finn, D-Roseville, to keep his title.

“After being elected to another two-year majority, House Democrats are ready to continue our efforts to build a Minnesota that works better for everyone," Hortman said in a news release. "We’re focused on the things Minnesotans value: recovering and rebuilding from COVID, affordable health care, good schools, and economic security.”

In the Minnesota Senate, Republican Caucus Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, and Democratic Caucus Leader Susan Kent, D-Woodbury, held on to their titles after members voted Thursday.

In separate statements, Kent said Democrats in that chamber would work to "build a better future for all Minnesotans — no exceptions" and Gazelka said Republicans would act as a check on Democratic policies they viewed as unnecessary and help approve a balanced two-year budget.

"We have to figure out how do we reform government to make it more efficient," Gazelka said in a video posted to Facebook. "We're going to work with the House, we're going to work with the governor but I'm very glad that the Senate Republicans have the majority again."

Minnesota is poised to remain the only state in the country where the Legislature is split between Democratic and Republican control. Senate Republicans held a two-vote majority in that chamber as of Friday morning and Democrats had a five-vote lead in the House.

State election officials this week continued counting and reporting absentee ballots postmarked on or before Nov. 3 and were set to keep processing additional ballots through Nov. 10.

