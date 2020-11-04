Following are results in statewide contests in Minnesota according to the State Secretary of State's office data published shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, with 99.9% of precincts reporting. Winners as declared by the Associated Press.
President
Winner of state's 10 electoral votes: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (D): 1,692,818 (52.43%)
- Donald Trump and Mike Pence (R): 1,461,251 (45.26%)
U.S. Senator
Winner: Tina Smith (DFL): 1,544,781 (48.78%)
- Kevin O'Connor (LMN): 186,941 (5.90%)
- Oliver Steinberg (GLC): 56,019 (1.77%)
- Jason Lewis (R): 1,376,617 (43.47%)
U.S. Representative District 1
No winner yet declared.
- Bill Rood (GLC): 20,922 (5.80%)
- Jim Hagedorn (R): 175,120 (48.58%)
- Dan Feehan (DFL): 164,124 (45.53%)
U.S. Representative District 2
No winner yet declared.
- Adam Charles Weeks (LMN): 24,595 (5.82%)
- Tyler Kistner (R): 194,031 (45.95%)
- Angie Craig (DFL): 203,363 (48.16%)
U.S. Representative District 3
Winner: Dean Phillips (DFL): 243,747 (55.58%)
- Kendall Qualls (R): 194,465 (44.35%)
U.S. Representative District 4
Winner: Betty McCollum (DFL): 245,436 (63.18%)
- Susan Sindt (GLC): 29,453 (7.58%)
- Gene Rechtzigel (R): 112,590 (28.98%)
U.S. Representative District 5
Winner: Ilhan Omar (DFL): 252,939 (64.34%)
- Michael Moore (LMN): 37,295 (9.49%)
- Lacy Johnson (R): 101,470 (25.81%)
U.S. Representative District 6
Winner: Tom Emmer (R): 264,608 (65.98%)
- Tawnja Zahradka (DFL): 135,917 (33.89%)
U.S. Representative District 7
Winner: Michelle Fischbach (R): 193,312 (53.36%)
- Slater Johnson (LMN): 17, 648 (4.87%)
- Rae Hart Anderson (GLC): 6,480 (1.79%)
- Collin C Peterson (DFL): 144,460 (39.88%)
U.S. Representative District 8
Winner: Pete Stauber (R): 215,518 (56.67%)
- Judith Schwartzbacker (GLC): 21,492 (5.65%)
- Quinn Nystrom (DFL): 143,089 (37.62%)