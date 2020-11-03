A Trump parade brought out a long line of flag-waving cars and trucks Sunday, Nov. 1, through Wadena County and East Otter Tail County. The group traveled from New York Mills through Wadena, Verndale, Staples, Motley, Leader, Nimrod, Sebeka and back to New York Mills later that evening. From Wadena, at least 75 vehicles were sporting either Trump or U.S. or some form of both flags from truck beds and car windows.