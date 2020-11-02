Dr. Robert Wood is a professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration at the University of North Dakota. He is also the Director of the Master of Public Administration program and serves as the Policy Lead for UND’s Research Institute for Autonomous Systems.

Wood will be analyzing and providing insight as election results start to come in from North Dakota, Minnesota and the rest of the country.

You can watch live on WDAY Xtra or online on Forum Communications websites tomorrow night at 8.

WDAY Assistant New Director and First News anchor Drew Trafton will be hosting the event. You can submit questions for them during the discussion on the WDAY Facebook page.

The special coverage will begin at 8 and continue until 9:45 p.m.