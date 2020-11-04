As local COVID-19 cases surge, the Wadena County commissioners had a day filled with coronavirus topics such as a series of plans for possible changes and how the remaining CARES Act funding should be spent.

County coordinator Ryan Odden noted the concerns of the COVID-19 emergency executive committee including options on modifying how the board meets: fully remote; partially remote; limited number of people in-person; no change. The commissioners have been meeting in the Wadena city council chambers instead of the county small courtroom and since the chambers are owned by the city the requirements such as wearing masks need to be followed, as county attorney Kyra Ladd and Odden said. If the city closed their building again due to the pandemic the commissioners would need to relocate.

“The question is as leaders of the county should … we go fully remote or partially remote or as-is? Do we decide something today? Should we kick the can down the road? Should we see if there’s more data that we should think about or whatever,” said commissioner Chuck Horsager.

The commissioners will continue to meet in-person with considerations on limiting the number of people present with Zoom still being offered for presenters, the commissioners and the public.

The what-ifs are becoming more apparent with the increase in positive COVID-19 cases, with Wadena County having 329 cumulative positive cases as of Nov. 4.

RELATED: Wadena County sees 'huge jump' in positive COVID-19 cases

With the executive orders and Supreme Court orders in place, commissioners planned for current and future trends by continuing the screening station at the county courthouse until March 1, though it can be stopped at any time. The station was originally set until Dec. 1. The station will be staffed by front desk attendants at a cost of no more than $6,200 instead of the other county employees who have staffed the station. Commissioner Jim Hofer reminded commissioners that the funds will come from the county not the coronavirus relief bill after Dec. 1, which was one of the reasons Commissioner Jon Kangas voted against the proposal.

Kangas said the station is unnecessary because people will not be coming into the courthouse as much after the election and that plexiglass barriers are throughout the building. As a court facility, the shared courthouse has to have monitoring in place whether in combination with the metal detector station or separate, as Ladd said.

While remote court proceedings and hearings with witnesses and trials are in the small courtroom, the county has trials at other counties’ facilities through the end of 2020, which leaves the options of the Deer Creek school lease and the expansion above the Wadena County Jail as options for the short and long-term courtroom space issues. The one-year lease at the Deer Creek school would be $28,000 plus technology, snow and cleaning costs with one issue on the state court application being the school’s location outside of the county.

The county would also pay for tables and chairs for the courtroom (gymnasium), jury deliberation room (cafeteria), judge’s chambers (principal’s office), defense attorney’s office (classroom) and attorney’s office (classroom). The costs for either 18 or 32 tables and 80 chairs range from $14,459.04 to $59,806.40.

The expansion project would cost approximately $2.5 million, which includes an elevator from the jail to the courtroom. Chad Bormann of BHH Partners was unable to attend the meeting due to another project. He shared a letter with the commissioners on state code requirements.

The goal is for commissioners to decide about the projects at their Nov. 17 meeting with the possibility of using remaining coronavirus relief bill funds to pay for some costs upfront including for professional services related to the expansion, according to Odden. Wadena County received $1,692,093 from the coronavirus relief bill.

RELATED: Wadena County to share $370k with school districts | County looks to reopen COVID-19 business grants, increase max to $10k

The CARES Act remaining funds of approximately $850,000 must be spent—not planned for—by Dec. 1, as Hofer said. He added that approximately $300,000 could be used from the funds as well as South Country Health Alliance funds and building reserve funds for the expansion. Stearns, Todd and Otter Tail counties are also using CARES Act funds for facilities.

“Our challenge will be, you know, covering this and where is that going to come from,” Hofer said.

The “spend it or lose it” mentality should not motivate the decision, especially if other community partners could benefit from the funds, as Kangas said.

Commissioners noted food shelves, non-profits, senior centers, private schools on church properties and long-term care facilities that could possibly use the funds. With plans to reach out to these organizations over the next week, the Wadena County Historical Society has formed a proposal for $10,200 to reopen to the public and the Wadena County Ag Society has been encouraged to apply. The commissioners are looking to disperse the funds without requiring a great deal of paperwork from those requesting funds.

The possible technology needs of the county weren’t forgotten either, with Wadena County IT director Dave Hotchkiss sharing two ideas about purchasing 80 laptops, docks and monitors for $134,400 or 125 for $202,000 for employees to work fully remotely if needed. The county would also need to increase technology security, server capacity, storage and network bandwidth. The technology upgrades would cost $172,750.

“We’re living in unprecedented times and looking at the possibility of up to $400,200 for this, it just blows my mind that we’re even considering it other than the fact that there’s this government cheese out there and everybody’s looking to nibble on it,” Kangas said.

Kangas also said the county offices have room for social distancing and if the courthouse were closed to the public, employees could have work stations set-up throughout the building.

The board of commissioners will have a special meeting on Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. to discuss and allocate the county’s remaining CARES Act funds. Commissioner Bill Stearns also requested research on a capital improvement bond for $2 or $3 million over 20 years for the courtroom space issue to be presented at this meeting.

In other actions, the commissioners approved: