ST. PAUL — Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday, Oct. 30, was set to make what could be his final appeal to Minnesota voters spaced out on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds at a drive-in rally.

Biden supporters pulled into the parking lot hours before the former vice president would make his debut with red, white and blue Biden-Harris campaign signs plastered to their windows. The air was brisk but the sun shone, and the socially distanced supporters blared their car horns as speakers and performers entertained them.

The visit comes in the final runup to Election Day as recent polls show Biden with a 5- to 10-point lead in Minnesota. Despite his edge in polling, both major campaigns made head-to-head stops in the state Friday, with President Donald Trump set to pay southeast Minnesota a visit in a campaign rally and planned protest.

Asked "why Minnesota?" by pool reporters Friday morning as he departed from Wilmington, Del., Biden said he wasn't concerned about winning the state — a Democratic stronghold for several decades — but "I don't take anything for granted."

“No, I’m not concerned," he said. "We’re going to be in Iowa, we’re going to be in Wisconsin, so I thought I’d stop in Minnesota. I don’t take anything for granted. We’re going to work for every single vote up until the last minute.”

Republicans, on the other hand, have been pushing to make Minnesota's 10 electoral college votes competitive. Since Trump lost the state to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by less than two percentage points, the president has become entranced with snapping Minnesota's longest-in-the-nation record of supporting Democrats for president. Trump has made several visits to the state in his effort and his campaign has poured millions of dollars into Minnesota ad campaigns.

Trump was set to touch down later in the afternoon at Rochester International Airport for a rally that he rebranded as a "peaceful protest" of the state's COVID-19 mitigation measures. The event was moved twice the day before it was set to take place as the Trump campaign and state and local officials negotiated a deal over attendance and other conditions.

State rules limit event attendance at 250 people, require social distancing and facemask wearing in situations where people are in close proximity. Prior Trump events in the state broke agreements about sticking to state requirements and Rochester officials said they wouldn't host Trump unless his campaign stuck to the required cap on attendees.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis said he planned to "fight fire with fire" against state leaders setting the COVID-19 restrictions. On Twitter, the former U.S. representative urged 251 of his supporters to show up at the Biden event before it was set to begin so that the campaign wouldn't be able to hold it due to state restrictions on attendance. Lewis, himself, would not make an appearance as he is still recovering from emergency surgery earlier this week.

Several Trump supporters did show up to the state fairgrounds Friday afternoon to protest the Biden event but appeared thwarted by required security checkpoints which didn't allow them through, as they didn't RSVP.

As of Friday, the secretary of state's office had accepted 1,581,193 absentee ballots and another 389,000 had been requested but hadn't yet been accepted. The 8th U.S. Court of Appeals on Thursday dealt a blow to the state's election plan, deciding absentee ballots that came in after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, should be separated from those that came in before that deadline.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the later ballots would be counted toward the state's presidential race tallies.

State officials have encouraged those who still have their absentee ballots to turn them in in-person. Voters worried about their ballots not arriving in time can check the status of their ballots online at mnvotes.org or by phone at 1-877-600-8683.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson and Sarah Mearhoff @sarah_mearhoff