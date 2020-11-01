Fischbach carried 52.52% of the vote compared to Peterson’s 40.48% with 729 of 1,329 precincts reporting around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday. Results, which may not contain all results returned by mail, continued to stream in slowly Tuesday evening.

Legal Marijuana Now candidate Slater Johnson and Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis candidate Rae Hart Anderson split the remaining 7% of the vote in the vast district that spans nearly the entire western edge of the state.

The race was one of the most hotly contested in the nation heading into Election Day. The 7th District gave President Donald Trump the largest margin of victory over Hillary Clinton of any represented by a Democratic member of Congress. And with a GOP candidate who has better name recognition and stronger financial backing than any who've challenged Peterson in recent years, Republicans have said they're confident they can unseat Peterson.

Peterson launched his bid for reelection and a 16th term in office with the strong backing of state and national farming groups. Fischbach, meanwhile, immediately flipped the contest to a toss-up status last year when she announced she would aim to break a nearly 30-year Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party hold on the seat.

Shortly after arriving Tuesday evening for her campaign watch party at the Little Crow Golf Resort near New London, Minn., Fischbach told reporters that she has worked hard during the campaign, including at rallies in the district during the last couple days leading up to the election.

"We had great turnout and great enthusiasm so we're feeling really good,” she said and she noted that the president's popularity could help her chances. “It is a Trump district."

Conservative groups poured millions of dollars into the district to advertise against Peterson and in favor of Fischbach. Fischbach is a former lieutenant governor and Minnesota Senate president. She ran her campaign with clear ties to Trump and promised voters a more conservative voice in Congress who would break with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's agenda. If elected, she would be the first woman to represent the 7th District.

Rollie Nissen, a Kandiyohi County Commissioner who has held leadership roles in the county Republican Party in the past, said while early results showed that Fischbach had “some momentum her way," the race is “still up in the air, there’s no question about it.”

Peterson, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee and a proud independent, meanwhile has staked his campaign on his reputation of breaking with both political parties and of supporting farm policy as the representative of an ag-heavy district. And farm groups from around the country have helped fund a campaign to keep his seat and the gavel of the ag committee.

"I’m a senior member of the House, I’ve got credibility on both sides of the aisle. I can make things happen and that’s why you send people to Congress, to be able to do that," Peterson said. “It’s not that she would be against agriculture, it’s just that she would not bring any kind of influence to the table, which for us is crucial.”

Peterson watched election returns with his family Tuesday evening and wasn't available to comment on early results.

The winner will get a two-year term in office and a congressional salary of $174,000.

Forum News Service reporter Carolyn Lange contributed to this report from Spicer, Minn.