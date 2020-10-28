ST. PAUL — Minnesota's former-congressman and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis has been discharged from the hospital after a two-night stay and emergency internal hernia surgery.

According to a statement from his campaign on Wednesday, Oct. 28, Lewis was discharged from Hibbing's Fairview Range Medical Center on Wednesday after being admitted Monday morning, Oct. 26, when he began experiencing severe abdominal pain. He went into emergency surgery for an internal hernia the same day.

In his Wednesday statement, Lewis thanked Fairview Range's medical staff and for "everyone who prayed for me and sent well wishes." He said he is "walking, feeling well, catching up on work, and on my way back home." Lewis was in Hibbing, Minn., early Monday ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's campaign event the same day.

Lewis said that while he still needs time to fully recover, he will "be working as hard as (he is) able to over these next six days" to campaign ahead of general election day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

In less than a week, Republican Lewis is slated to challenge incumbent Minnesota U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, for the state's junior seat in the U.S. Senate. Early voting has already begun.