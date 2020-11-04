The area school board elections in Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd counties had three seats open per district with two districts also having special elections. The unofficial results after voting closed on Nov. 3 are:

Wadena-Deer Creek

  • Dan Lawson: 2,726

  • Kent Schmidt: 2,413

  • Barb Tumberg: 2,691

The contested school board races in the area include New York Mills, Sebeka and Staples-Motley with the following unofficial results as of Nov. 3:

New York Mills

  • Derek Braukmann: 1,164

  • Kristina Ehnert: 1,034

  • Wendy Hetland: 860

  • David Hotchkiss: 483

  • Teresa Pederson: 780

  • Amber Rastedt: 448

  • Leif Ronning: 328

  • Jordan Uselman: 769

  • Jayne Whiteford: 314

While the results may not contain all votes returned by mail, Braukmann was leading with 18.79%, Ehnert 16.69% and Hetland 13.88%.

Sebeka

  • Jeannie Arthur: 761

  • Charles Funk: 894

  • Rodney Huttenen: 940

  • Eric S. Nelson: 819

While more votes may still be coming in, Huttenen lead with 27.3%, Funk 25.97% and Nelson 23.79%.

Special Election for School Board Member

  • Kayla Frame: 1,364

Staples-Motley

  • Lisa Anderson: 2,271

  • Greg Frisk: 1,698

  • Erich Heppner: 1,872

  • Jeremy Reeck: 2,283

  • Bryan Winkels: 2,430

While the results may not contain all votes returned by mail, Winkels lead with 22.91%, Reeck 21.53% and Anderson 21.41%.

The remaining uncontested school board elections and the unofficial results as of Nov. 3 are:

Bertha-Hewitt

  • Sarah J. Baumgartner: 1,146

  • Matthew Blashack: 1,100

  • Russell VanDenheuvel: 990

Menahga

  • Julia Kicker: 1,293

  • Bob White: 1,401

School District Question on Approval of Referendum Revenue Authorization

  • Yes: 709
  • No: 1,433

Verndale

  • Shyla Hess: 576

  • Jeremy Schwartz: 595

  • Chris Youngbauer: 662

Special Election for School Board Member

  • Tahna Rurup: 756

The Pioneer Journal anticipates official results will be released later this week. The Pioneer Journal plans to publish those results once they are received.