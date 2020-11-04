The area school board elections in Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd counties had three seats open per district with two districts also having special elections. The unofficial results after voting closed on Nov. 3 are:
Wadena-Deer Creek
Dan Lawson: 2,726
Kent Schmidt: 2,413
Barb Tumberg: 2,691
The contested school board races in the area include New York Mills, Sebeka and Staples-Motley with the following unofficial results as of Nov. 3:
New York Mills
Derek Braukmann: 1,164
Kristina Ehnert: 1,034
Wendy Hetland: 860
David Hotchkiss: 483
Teresa Pederson: 780
Amber Rastedt: 448
Leif Ronning: 328
Jordan Uselman: 769
Jayne Whiteford: 314
While the results may not contain all votes returned by mail, Braukmann was leading with 18.79%, Ehnert 16.69% and Hetland 13.88%.
Sebeka
Jeannie Arthur: 761
Charles Funk: 894
Rodney Huttenen: 940
Eric S. Nelson: 819
While more votes may still be coming in, Huttenen lead with 27.3%, Funk 25.97% and Nelson 23.79%.
Special Election for School Board Member
Kayla Frame: 1,364
Staples-Motley
Lisa Anderson: 2,271
Greg Frisk: 1,698
Erich Heppner: 1,872
Jeremy Reeck: 2,283
Bryan Winkels: 2,430
While the results may not contain all votes returned by mail, Winkels lead with 22.91%, Reeck 21.53% and Anderson 21.41%.
The remaining uncontested school board elections and the unofficial results as of Nov. 3 are:
Bertha-Hewitt
Sarah J. Baumgartner: 1,146
Matthew Blashack: 1,100
Russell VanDenheuvel: 990
Menahga
Julia Kicker: 1,293
Bob White: 1,401
School District Question on Approval of Referendum Revenue Authorization
- Yes: 709
- No: 1,433
Verndale
Shyla Hess: 576
Jeremy Schwartz: 595
Chris Youngbauer: 662
Special Election for School Board Member
Tahna Rurup: 756
The Pioneer Journal anticipates official results will be released later this week. The Pioneer Journal plans to publish those results once they are received.