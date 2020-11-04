The area school board elections in Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd counties had three seats open per district with two districts also having special elections. The unofficial results after voting closed on Nov. 3 are:

Wadena-Deer Creek

Dan Lawson: 2,726

Kent Schmidt: 2,413

Barb Tumberg: 2,691

The contested school board races in the area include New York Mills, Sebeka and Staples-Motley with the following unofficial results as of Nov. 3:

New York Mills

Derek Braukmann: 1,164

Kristina Ehnert: 1,034

Wendy Hetland: 860

David Hotchkiss: 483

Teresa Pederson: 780

Amber Rastedt: 448

Leif Ronning: 328

Jordan Uselman: 769

Jayne Whiteford: 314

While the results may not contain all votes returned by mail, Braukmann was leading with 18.79%, Ehnert 16.69% and Hetland 13.88%.

Sebeka

Jeannie Arthur: 761

Charles Funk: 894

Rodney Huttenen: 940

Eric S. Nelson: 819

While more votes may still be coming in, Huttenen lead with 27.3%, Funk 25.97% and Nelson 23.79%.

Special Election for School Board Member

Kayla Frame: 1,364

Staples-Motley

Lisa Anderson: 2,271

Greg Frisk: 1,698

Erich Heppner: 1,872

Jeremy Reeck: 2,283

Bryan Winkels: 2,430

While the results may not contain all votes returned by mail, Winkels lead with 22.91%, Reeck 21.53% and Anderson 21.41%.

The remaining uncontested school board elections and the unofficial results as of Nov. 3 are:

Bertha-Hewitt

Sarah J. Baumgartner: 1,146

Matthew Blashack: 1,100

Russell VanDenheuvel: 990

Menahga

Julia Kicker: 1,293

Bob White: 1,401

School District Question on Approval of Referendum Revenue Authorization

Yes: 709

No: 1,433

Verndale

Shyla Hess: 576

Jeremy Schwartz: 595

Chris Youngbauer: 662

Special Election for School Board Member

Tahna Rurup: 756

The Pioneer Journal anticipates official results will be released later this week. The Pioneer Journal plans to publish those results once they are received.