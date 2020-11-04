Here’s a look at unofficial results after voting closed Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd county city councils.
Wadena
Mayor
George Deiss: 1,674
City Council members (2 seats)
- Jessie Gibbs: 1,255
- Wade Miller: 1,473
Aldrich
Mayor
- Jesse Baugh: 11
Justin Genosky: 16
While more votes may be coming in, Genosky led with 59.26% and Baugh with 40.74%.
City Council members (2 seats)
Jeff Ludovissie: 27
Write-in: 7
City clerk
Write-in: 11
Bertha
Mayor
Write-in: 99
Council member (2 seats)
- Paul Olson: 152
- Karen Winkler: 134
Bluffton
Mayor
Timothy Pavek: 108
City Council members (2 seats)
- Ryan Kerkaert: 96
- Dan Sweere: 89
Special Election for Council Member
Susan M. Theisen: 114
Deer Creek
Mayor
Troy Beiswenger: 124
City Council members (2 seats)
Chad D. Keskitalo: 129
Write-in: 41
Hewitt
Mayor
- Jim Opelia: 64
- Miles P. Wiirre: 67
While more votes may still be coming in, Wiirre had a narrow lead with 51.15% compared to Opelia with 48.85%.
Council member (2 seats)
- Jennifer Crider: 89
Marietta M. Matthews: 50
- Alexander Weego: 65
While more votes may still be coming in, Crider led with 42.38% and Weego with 30.95%.
Menahga
Mayor
- Karol Andreasen: 62
- Timothy Ellingson: 120
- Elizabeth Olson: 537
While the results may not contain all votes returned by mail, Olson led with 74.58%.
City Council members (2 seats)
Myrtle C. Koehnen: 88
James Kraskey: 138
- Quade Mayer: 265
- Durwin Tomperi: 392
- Daniel T. Warmbold: 270
While the results may not contain all votes returned by mail, Tomperi led with 33.85% and Warmbold with 23.32%.
New York Mills
Mayor
Marsha Maki: 557
City Council members (2 seats)
Latham H. Hetland: 458
- Jerry Nesland: 422
Special Election for Council Member
Logyn Saewert: 552
Nimrod
Mayor
Keith Frame: 35
City Council members (2 seats)
- Aaron Frame: 37
- Kevin Milbradt: 28
City treasurer
Patricia Frame: 38
Sebeka
Mayor
David A. Anderson: 316
City Council members (2 seats)
- Michael Lillquist: 273
- Nathan Nims: 229
Staples
Mayor
Chris Etzler: 1,212
City Council members (3 seats)
Douglas M. Case: 929
- John M. Jewison: 743
- Mary Theurer: 867
Verndale
Mayor
Tara Erckenbrack: 229
City Council members (2 seats)
- Daryl Jacobson: 196
- Anthony Stanley: 189
The Pioneer Journal anticipates official results will be released later this week. The Pioneer Journal plans to publish those results once they are received.