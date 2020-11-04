Here’s a look at unofficial results after voting closed Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Wadena, East Otter Tail and northern Todd county city councils.

Wadena

Mayor

George Deiss: 1,674

City Council members (2 seats)

Jessie Gibbs: 1,255

Wade Miller: 1,473

Aldrich

Mayor

Jesse Baugh: 11

Justin Genosky: 16

While more votes may be coming in, Genosky led with 59.26% and Baugh with 40.74%.

City Council members (2 seats)

Jeff Ludovissie: 27

Write-in: 7

City clerk

Write-in: 11

Bertha

Mayor

Write-in: 99

Council member (2 seats)

Paul Olson: 152

Karen Winkler: 134

Bluffton

Mayor

Timothy Pavek: 108

City Council members (2 seats)

Ryan Kerkaert: 96

Dan Sweere: 89

Special Election for Council Member

Susan M. Theisen: 114

Deer Creek

Mayor

Troy Beiswenger: 124

City Council members (2 seats)

Chad D. Keskitalo: 129

Write-in: 41

Hewitt

Mayor

Jim Opelia: 64

Miles P. Wiirre: 67

While more votes may still be coming in, Wiirre had a narrow lead with 51.15% compared to Opelia with 48.85%.

Council member (2 seats)

Jennifer Crider: 89

Marietta M. Matthews: 50

Alexander Weego: 65

While more votes may still be coming in, Crider led with 42.38% and Weego with 30.95%.

Menahga

Mayor

Karol Andreasen: 62

Timothy Ellingson: 120

Elizabeth Olson: 537

While the results may not contain all votes returned by mail, Olson led with 74.58%.

City Council members (2 seats)

Myrtle C. Koehnen: 88

James Kraskey: 138

Quade Mayer: 265

Durwin Tomperi: 392

Daniel T. Warmbold: 270

While the results may not contain all votes returned by mail, Tomperi led with 33.85% and Warmbold with 23.32%.

New York Mills

Mayor

Marsha Maki: 557

City Council members (2 seats)

Latham H. Hetland: 458

Jerry Nesland: 422

Special Election for Council Member

Logyn Saewert: 552

Nimrod

Mayor

Keith Frame: 35

City Council members (2 seats)

Aaron Frame: 37

Kevin Milbradt: 28

City treasurer

Patricia Frame: 38

Sebeka

Mayor

David A. Anderson: 316

City Council members (2 seats)

Michael Lillquist: 273

Nathan Nims: 229

Staples

Mayor

Chris Etzler: 1,212

City Council members (3 seats)

Douglas M. Case: 929

John M. Jewison: 743

Mary Theurer: 867

Verndale

Mayor

Tara Erckenbrack: 229

City Council members (2 seats)

Daryl Jacobson: 196

Anthony Stanley: 189

The Pioneer Journal anticipates official results will be released later this week. The Pioneer Journal plans to publish those results once they are received.