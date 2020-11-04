Here’s a look at unofficial results after voting closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the two Wadena County Commission seats in District 2 and 4.

District 2

Michael Weyer: 762

Brian Hagen: 758

Weyer held a slim lead at the end of the election day with just four more votes, which may not contain all results returned by mail.

District 4

Murlyn Kreklau: 993

Curtis Kreklau, Jr.: 401

While more votes may still be coming in, M. Kreklau led C. Kreklau, Jr. with 70% of the votes.

The winners of these races replace outgoing commissioners Jim Hofer and Chuck Horsager.

The Pioneer Journal anticipates official results will be released later this week. Updates on this election will continue this week.