The contest for Wadena County Commissioner in District 4 is between two candidates who share a last name and a passion for local government - Murlyn Kreklau and Curtis Kreklau. Both look to fill the seat of outgoing commissioner Chuck Horsager in a district that includes the cities of Sebeka and Nimrod and townships of Wing River, North Germany, Rockwood, Huntersville, Orton, Leaf River and Lyons.

Murlyn Kreklau, a lifelong resident of Wadena County and longtime public servant hopes to continue serving as a Wadena County Commissioner. He and his wife Trudy live in rural Sebeka. They have four grown children and 12 grandchildren. Kreklau said they all live and work locally, while three are off to further their education and the others attend public schools in Wadena and Sebeka.

Kreklau has been on the North Germany Township board for 17 years, and is the current chairman. He also serves on the Region 5 Development Commission as a commissioner representing town boards.

Kreklau’s career involved working for Mason Brothers Company for 46 years. He retired in 2019 after working as the sales manager and senior account executive for the last 36 years.

“With a great staff the company grew by several hundred employees during that period,” Kreklau said.

What he likes about Wadena County is that it is a safe and friendly place to live. He believes the county has quality schools and welcoming churches that offer a great upbringing for kids.

Kreklau went on to answer the following questions.

Question: Why are you the best candidate to represent voters and better their everyday life?

Answer: I have 40 years of making budgets work. My job was to find sales and keep it. Advising hundreds of independent stores on profitability, keeping good records, and following best practices was a big part of keeping it. The County needs to be accountable. I will represent District 4 first and foremost.

Question: What actions would you take, if any, to address the affordability of housing in the county?

Answer: Special housing needs is an ongoing issue that takes state, local and private collaboration. Having competitive taxes is a part of keeping people of lower income in their homes.

Question: If there were to be budget cuts during your term, what are the most essential county services that you would advocate to preserve?

Answer: Stemming the budget increases would be a nice starting point. That includes all departments.

Question: What would be your highest priority infrastructure project, if any, and how would you seek to fund it?

Answer: The County does not need any building projects. Too many buildings have been taken off the tax rolls and converted to public use. Goods roads are always a priority.

Question: What actions would you take, if any, to create greater job opportunities for constituents and grow the local economy?

Answer: All things tie together. Competitive government along with less rules and regulation, will encourage more business expansion, with more people and jobs for them.