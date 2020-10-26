ST. PAUL — Former Minnesota congressman and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis is undergoing emergency surgery today for an internal hernia, according to his campaign.

Lewis was "rushed" to the emergency room early Monday, Oct. 26, for severe abdominal pain, his campaign manager, Tom Szymanski, said in a news release.

As of about 11 a.m. Monday, Lewis was undergoing emergency surgery, doctors say as the prognosis can be life-threatening if not treated quickly, per the campaign.

Szymanski said that heading into the operating room, Lewis was "in good spirits, optimistic, and true to form, he was speculating about when he could resume campaigning, eager to continue fighting for his fellow Minnesotans."

According to the University of Michigan medical school, an inguinal hernia occurs when a portion of the bowel bulges through the abdominal wall into the groin, resulting in abdominal pain. Per Michigan, recovery time for open hernia repair surgery is typically about three weeks. Patients can usually go home the same day as their surgery, return to light activity after three weeks and strenuous exercise after six.

In just over a week, Lewis is slated to challenge incumbent Minnesota U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, a Democrat, for the state's junior seat in the U.S. Senate. Election Day is Nov. 3; early voting has already begun.

Smith tweeted Monday, "Archie and I are wishing Jason Lewis a successful surgery and a speedy recovery."

Jennifer Carnahan, chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, tweeted "thoughts and prayers" for Lewis.

"He’s one of the biggest fighters I’ve ever met in my life," she said. "We are praying for him as he undergoes surgery and wish him a speedy recovery. He cares deeply about Minnesota and we know MN is thinking of him during this time."

Minnesota's senior Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar also responded to the news on Twitter, saying she wishes Lewis "well as he undergoes emergency surgery. Good to hear he is in good spirits going in."

Szymanski said the campaign will release more information as it becomes available. The campaign has not made public where Lewis is hospitalized.