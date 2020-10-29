ST. PAUL — Almost twice as many Minnesotans donated to the limit in support of former Vice President Joe Biden as compared to President Donald Trump, Federal Election Commission reports show.

Three dozen donors with Minnesota addresses gave the maximum amount allowable to the top presidential hopefuls, with 24 contributing $5,600 to the Biden for President campaign while 13 hit the maximum donation level to Trump's reelection campaign.

Federal election law limits the amount a donor can give to a federal candidate at $5,600 and donations above that amount are to be returned.

The figures highlight one area of support for each candidate as Minnesota enters Election Day as a possible battleground state. But they don't capture the full picture of the state's contributions as donors gave to various political campaign committees affiliated with the presidential bids.

In total, Minnesotans contributed nearly $5.8 million to Biden's campaign ahead of the contest while donors in the state contributed just over $4 million to Trump's campaign.

Throughout the campaign cycle, Minnesota donors have outspent on Democratic campaigns, funneling $15.8 million to Democratic candidates as compared to $6 million toward Republican candidates. Trump also faced fewer challengers for the Republican Party nomination as compared to the broad field that sought the Democratic Party's nomination.

Among big-name donors to the Biden campaign were:

Eric Dayton, co-owner and CEO of Askov Finlayson;

former Hormel CEO Jeffrey Ettinger;

Carmichael Lynch Inc. co-founder Lee Lynch;

and Lynne Redleaf, president of the Lynne & Andrew Redleaf Foundation.

Allen Arvig, president and CEO of Perham-based Arvig telecommunications company, and retired telecommunications executive Robert Eddy contributed to Trump's campaign this year, per the FEC reports.

With just days until Election Day, here's a look at the Minnesotans who gave the limit of $5,600 to Biden and Trump's presidential campaigns and how the campaigns are hoping to make a final stretch before Tuesday, Nov. 3:

Trump has committed to snapping Minnesota's longest-in-the-nation streak of backing a Democratic candidate for president and has appeared in the state several times this year for campaign rallies. He will make another stop in Minnesota on Friday, Oct. 30, for a campaign rally in Dodge Center. The president's campaign has also mobilized Vice President Mike Pence and various campaign surrogates to drum up support for Trump's reelection bid.

And while Trump's campaign said it would pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the state to fund ad spots, it withdrew much of the planned spending in the runup to Election Day. More recently, the campaign announced additional spending in the next week.

Meanwhile, Biden has made one visit to Minnesota during the campaign cycle and on Thursday he announced he'd campaign in St. Paul on Friday, Oct. 30. His campaign also pumped up spending to the North Star State, flooding the airwaves with ads. Less than a week before Election Day, the campaign had more than $150,000 in planned ad spots heading into the final stretch.

But it wasn't immediately clear how much the last-minute appearances and pushes to persuade voters would impact the result as more than 1.2 million Minnesotans had already cast early votes in the state.

Follow Dana Ferguson on Twitter @bydanaferguson, call 651-290-0707 or email dferguson@forumcomm.com