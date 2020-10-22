LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A Lakefield, Minn., man deemed President Donald Trump’s “biggest supporter in Minnesota” was killed in a car crash Monday, Oct. 19, reportedly days after meeting the president.

According to a Facebook group, Randall Thom, 60, was the creator of Front Row Joes, an online assemblage of Trump supporters.

“We all lost a true friend and we lost a great Patriot and original FRONT ROW JOE Randal Thom — and we are absolutely heart broken,” the group said in a post.

Thom “was known as Front Row Joe because he had attended so many Trump rallies. He adored our POTUS and was known personally by the secret service. He had been interviewed by dozens of magazines and newspapers and been on TV interviews all over the world. He had an infectious laugh and sense of humor,” the post said.

According to a Twitter post by Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, Thom was Trump’s biggest supporter in the state.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

The Facebook page said that Thom had recently met Trump. At the time of his death, he was returning home after a weekend pro-Trump boat flotilla in Florida.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Monday on southbound U.S. 169 near St. Peter. The report said that Thom was driving a 2007 Toyota Sienna when the minivan collided with a 1994 Ford pickup truck traveling the same direction. The pickup’s driver, James Allen Mollenhauer, 67, of nearby Le Sueur, Minn., was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thom was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators reported evidence of alcohol use by Thom, who was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol report said. Road conditions were reported as wet at the time.

Thom was in the national news last year after his dog, named Mr. Donald Trump, was shot by a neighbor. While Thom claimed the dog's death was politically motivated, both the neighbor and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the dog had been killed after repeatedly causing a nuisance to the neighbor's livestock.

In January 2019, Thom was arrested at a presidential campaign rally for Elizabeth Warren in Storm Lake, Iowa, according to a story in the Star Tribune. Thom pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct after a scuffle with Warren supporters, according to the story.

Trump supporters Randal Thom, of Lakfield, Minn., and Rick Zimmer, of Windom, Minn., take down their tent, flags and campaign posters as heavy winds pick up Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, outside the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester ahead of Thursday's President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again Rally. Thursday will be Thom's 41st rally in support of Trump as a candidate and as President. Thom and Zimmer plan to spend the night outside the Civic Center until Thursday's rally.
Trump supporters Randal Thom, of Lakfield, Minn., and Rick Zimmer, of Windom, Minn., take down their tent, flags and campaign posters as heavy winds pick up Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, outside the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester ahead of Thursday's President Donald J. Trump's Make America Great Again Rally. Thursday will be Thom's 41st rally in support of Trump as a candidate and as President. Thom and Zimmer plan to spend the night outside the Civic Center until Thursday's rally.
Trump supporter Randal Thom, of Lakefield, Minn., shows his "liberal baby" mask Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, while outside the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester ahead of Thursday’s President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again Rally. Thursday will be Thom’s 41st rally in support of Trump as a candidate and as President. Thom plans to spend the night outside the Civic Center until the rally.
Trump supporter Randal Thom, of Lakefield, Minn., shows his "liberal baby" mask Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, while outside the Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester ahead of Thursday’s President Donald J. Trump’s Make America Great Again Rally. Thursday will be Thom’s 41st rally in support of Trump as a candidate and as President. Thom plans to spend the night outside the Civic Center until the rally.
Trump supporter Randal Thom of Lakefield, Minn. poses for a photo with his Trump flag at the DECC parking lot in Duluth Tuesday. Thom is part of a group that travels to Trump rallies across the midwest called Front Row Joes. They arrive early at rallies to make sure they can be in the front row. Clint Austin / Forum News Service
Trump supporter Randal Thom of Lakefield, Minn. poses for a photo with his Trump flag at the DECC parking lot in Duluth Tuesday. Thom is part of a group that travels to Trump rallies across the midwest called Front Row Joes. They arrive early at rallies to make sure they can be in the front row. Clint Austin / Forum News Service