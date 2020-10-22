According to a Facebook group, Randall Thom, 60, was the creator of Front Row Joes, an online assemblage of Trump supporters.

“We all lost a true friend and we lost a great Patriot and original FRONT ROW JOE Randal Thom — and we are absolutely heart broken,” the group said in a post.

Thom “was known as Front Row Joe because he had attended so many Trump rallies. He adored our POTUS and was known personally by the secret service. He had been interviewed by dozens of magazines and newspapers and been on TV interviews all over the world. He had an infectious laugh and sense of humor,” the post said.

According to a Twitter post by Jennifer Carnahan, the chairwoman of the Minnesota Republican Party, Thom was Trump’s biggest supporter in the state.

The world lost a dear soul tonight. Our beloved Randall Thom, a dear friend was taken from us way too soon. Randall was President Trump's biggest supporter in MN and the energy and passion he had for our President was unmatched. Randall, I miss you and love you forever. — Jennifer Carnahan (@jkcarnah) October 20, 2020

The Facebook page said that Thom had recently met Trump. At the time of his death, he was returning home after a weekend pro-Trump boat flotilla in Florida.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. Monday on southbound U.S. 169 near St. Peter. The report said that Thom was driving a 2007 Toyota Sienna when the minivan collided with a 1994 Ford pickup truck traveling the same direction. The pickup’s driver, James Allen Mollenhauer, 67, of nearby Le Sueur, Minn., was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Thom was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators reported evidence of alcohol use by Thom, who was not wearing a seat belt, the State Patrol report said. Road conditions were reported as wet at the time.

Thom was in the national news last year after his dog, named Mr. Donald Trump, was shot by a neighbor. While Thom claimed the dog's death was politically motivated, both the neighbor and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said the dog had been killed after repeatedly causing a nuisance to the neighbor's livestock.

In January 2019, Thom was arrested at a presidential campaign rally for Elizabeth Warren in Storm Lake, Iowa, according to a story in the Star Tribune. Thom pleaded guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct after a scuffle with Warren supporters, according to the story.