ST. PAUL — With just two weeks before Election Day (and thousands of voters already having cast their ballots early), Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are making a final plea to Minnesotans to follow coronavirus safety protocols if they attend campaign events.

In a Tuesday, Oct. 20, news release, Walz and Ellison wrote that they "welcome the opportunity for Minnesotans to participate in democracy," but " we must do so in a way that keeps our communities safe from COVID-19." They said "the science is clear" on the high risk of coronavirus transmission at events where many people are gathered for extended periods of time, like campaign events.

The joint release comes on the heels of a public spat between Ellison's office and the Minnesota Republican Party. MN GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan accused Ellison's staffers of threatening organizers of a campaign event for President Donald Trump earlier this month. Ellison's office responded that they were not attempting to stifle political speech but only inquire about organizers' coronavirus preparedness plan.

Carnahan has now threatened legal action, saying Ellison's office is violating the U.S. Constitution, and the two parties have exchanged a series of letters. In an Oct. 16 letter to Carnahan, Ellison said that his office's request for a coronavirus preparedness plan was "content-neutral," and that they have requested similar plans from dozens of other event organizers — including campaign officials for former Vice President Joe Biden.

In September, Walz wrote to both Trump's and Biden's campaigns, asking them to follow the state's executive orders to limit crowd sizes and wear face masks in public spaces in order to curb the spread of the virus. Questioned on campaign events where little safety protocols appeared to be taken, Carnahan said in September that MN GOP provides disposable masks and encourages social distancing "but we're not law enforcement."

In a separate news release regarding voter safety on Tuesday, Carnahan accused Walz and Ellison of "using every mechanism of their offices to politicize the way people choose to vote." Walz and Ellison's Tuesday news release was in regards to campaign events, not virus safety while voting, but the state has taken action to expand absentee voting access amid the pandemic.

"If people can shop at Target, Costco, Byerlys & Lunds, fly on airplanes and take their kids to dance classes safely with masks, they can also vote safely with masks," Carnahan said Tuesday. "It is up to each Minnesota to decide the best route for their individual votes; whether it be early via absentee or in-person on November 3rd."

Walz and Ellison concluded their news release saying Minnesotans "have countless ways to express their ideas and passions safely," and encouraging all campaigns to protect Minnesotans from the spread of the virus.

You can view more information about how to cast your ballots in Minnesota here.