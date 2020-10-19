ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Republican Party is going back and forth with the state Attorney General's Office after a campaign event last week raised concerns over organizers' adherence to coronavirus safety guidelines, and the state's enforcement of them.

The public fight comes more than a month after Gov. Tim Walz wrote letters to both President Donald Trump and former-Vice President Joe Biden's presidential election campaigns, asking both to adhere to Walz's executive orders limiting in-person gatherings and requiring face masks in order to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Before Eric Trump, the president's son, arrived in Minnesota to headline a campaign event for his father in Northfield on Tuesday, Oct. 13, Attorney General Keith Ellison's office reportedly reached out to the family farm hosting the event. Ellison's spokesperson John Stiles and Ellison himself have said that the correspondence was only to speak to the organizers and inquire about their state-required coronavirus preparedness plan before the event.

That afternoon, Minnesota Republican Party Jennifer Carnahan publicly accused Ellison of "using his office to play politics," and said his office "called and threatened" the hosts of the event.

She went on to say that "the abuse of power and control from certain elected officials in Minnesota is infringing on the rights of our citizens," and vowed to file a "cease-and-desist order" against Ellison's office.

As of Monday, Oct. 19, Stiles said that Ellison's office has received a letter from Carnahan herself saying, "We DEMAND your office Cease and Desist such activity immediately as it is being done in violation of the United States Constitution." Stiles said the letter was not signed by legal representation for the party.

Ellison's office responded to Carnahan in a three-page letter dated Oct. 16. According to a copy provided to Forum News Service, Ellison reiterated that Walz's executive orders limiting crowds "does not unconstitutionally infringe on free speech or associational rights." He added that the order is "content-neutral," and applies across the political spectrum in regards to campaign events. Both Trump and Biden's campaigns have been contacted ahead of planned events, he said.

"(M)y Office has been contacting venue and event organizers for months — not with the intent to stop events or stifle speech, but rather to protect the health and safety of Minnesotans and save lives," Ellison wrote. "My Office has contacted over 70 large event organizers for events that run the gamut from campaign events to dog shows. The purpose of these contacts is not to threaten, but to gain voluntary compliance through polite and informative education."

On the final page of the letter, Ellison included a photo of the Northfield campaign event, depicting hundreds of attendees standing shoulder-to-shoulder inside, many of whom did not wear face masks, despite the organizers' previous claims to Ellison's staff beforehand that the event would draw "20-30 persons."