ST. PAUL — Minnesota Republicans on Monday, Oct. 19, made a late-in-the-game bid to win over voters by committing to further open schools, youth sports and activities, places of worship and businesses if Minnesotans help them maintain control in the state Senate and flip the House of Representatives next month.

The move comes two weeks before Election Day and as state health officials warned that hastened reopening could lead to further surges in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The Minnesota Legislature has the ability to block the expansion of the governor's peacetime emergency and executive powers but on five occasions this year split on mostly party lines, allowing the emergency to continue.

And with all 201 state legislative seats on the ballot this year, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said they'd signed on to a contract to voters that they would push to end the peacetime emergency and to further reopen the state if voters hand them control over both legislative chambers.

Both the House and the Senate need to vote down an extension of the state's peacetime emergency to end it. Under the emergency, Walz has used the powers to put a freeze on evictions, set up COVID-19 testing partnerships between the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic and deploy the Minnesota National Guard to stockpile scarce personal protective equipment.

The governor also temporarily shut down schools, businesses and houses of worship and set in place a mask mandate. While many schools, restaurants, bars, churches and other businesses have been allowed to reopen, they now face additional constraints to occupancy and COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“We now trust Minnesotans to look at the data, look at the science, follow the CDC guidelines and live their lives in all of these different areas, and that’s why we have this commitment," Gazelka said. "There's only one way that we can make sure that these happen, and that is for Republicans to keep the majority in the Senate and Republicans to take back the majority in the House."

Under the Walz administration, school districts have been able to determine whether to open for virtual learning, in-person learning or a combination based on the number of reported COVID-19 case counts in their county. Limits on occupancy have been put in place for businesses, houses of worship and school athletics and activities, along with additional mitigation measures.

Republicans proposed making in-person learning the default for school district leaders and allowing business owners and consumers to take the protocols they view necessary to run or frequent establishments. They said Minnesotans' willingness to follow safety measures and enhanced testing capacity could help make the reopenings a relatively safe undertaking.

"These are things that we think are fundamental rights and we want to make sure that Minnesotans have access to those rights," Daudt said.

Walz, whose emergency powers Republicans have aimed to remove, has frequently become a punching bag in political ads because of his administration's response to the pandemic. But his emergency orders have held up in the courts and GOP efforts to end his powers have come up short in the divided Legislature.

Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chair Ken Martin said the so-called contract to voters could come with dangerous consequences.

“Make no mistake, the Minnesota Republican Party’s plan to entirely ignore COVID-19 is going to get people killed," Martin said. "Republican leaders like Donald Trump, Paul Gazelka, Kurt Daudt and Jennifer Carnahan have already exposed Minnesotans to COVID-19 through their reckless campaigning, and this plan will only make things worse."

Walz's spokesman Teddy Tschann said the governor is working with legislators but the one-page proposal "is not a serious strategy to slow the spread or rebuild the economy.”

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on Monday said rolling back existing COVID-19 mitigation measures could lead to additional cases at an already difficult time. The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported 1,632 new cases of COVID-19 and five more Minnesotans died from the illness, bringing the total to perish from the illness since the pandemic started to 2,239.

"Given where we are in the pandemic and the rate of case growth that we've seen, especially in the last few weeks, we would not recommend further increasing gatherings of people," Malcolm said. "All of these indicators are going in the wrong direction, which to us does not indicate that it's time to relax our precautions."