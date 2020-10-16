In the latest Ipsos national poll of registered voters, the divide on key issues between political parties continues to be wide.

Among the wider gaps from last week's polling is the number of Democrats who are "very concerned" about the spread of the coronavirus, moving from 69% a week ago to 61% this week.

This week's poll, with 1,342 respondents, shows the overall "very concerned" dropped 3 percentage points 44% from last week and remained stable among Republicans at 29%.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden retained his lead against President Donald Trump as the favored candidate by a 7% margin.

Forum Communications Co. will provide regular polling data before the Nov. 3 general election. Scroll through the data below and use the interactive prompts to learn more about the nation's view.