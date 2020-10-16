The Wadena city council joined Wadena and Otter Tail counties in approving Greenwood Ave. as a County State Aid Highway. The council previously approved groundwork for the extension project in September. One of the main pushes behind this is the Tri-County hospital project, which will be built in Compton Township in Otter Tail County.

Wadena City Administrator Janette Bower and Bolton & Menk principal engineer Phil Martin said when the hospital project begins coordination between the county’s paving portion and the city’s infrastructure portion will be done “hand in hand” so that the road is not paved before utilities are placed. The project timeline is not set as Tri-County pushed back the project after the pandemic began.

Wadena County commissioners Bill Stearns and Sheldon Monson were also at the meeting and noted the “major reconstruction” from gravel and Monson’s hope for a pedestrian and bike trail on one side. The trail would be similar to the improvements on CSAH 4. The design could also show possible land acquisition from owners for right-of-way purposes, according to Stearns.

On another road, four Wadena residents voiced their concerns about dust and speeding on the dirt road at Lincoln Ave. SW by the Roach Development Bretz Addition, which was added in 2019. The residents of the 40 townhomes are using this road, the side exit, more than 11th St. exit which is what the Roach Family planned for residents to use, according to John and Cathy Hanson. Cathy said the road is used more because it’s the fastest route.

“We’ve got a dirt road and it’s awful dirty,” John said. “I’m just wondering if we can’t get onto to start this stuff over winter so we don’t have to come back in June again and ask and it gets put off another year or something but we need some tar over there.”

The request for a solution comes again after tar was added on 11th St., which was a partnership between the city of Wadena and Compton Township, as Public Works director Dan Kovar said. The next project for Lincoln Ave. SW, a sewer project, would not start for at least five years, which John said is too long to wait for a solution. The residents also expected a tarred road was something that the Roach Development was going to complete initially.

“That’s a big development that was added to our neighborhood, and where else would you have a development like that put in without tarring the streets? I mean there’s 40 basically homes over there and they tarred within the development of course but the roads were not dealt with,” Cathy said.

Wadena resident Tom Angeer said the speeding problem has not been addressed even after residents privately put up a sign saying, “Drive like your kids live here.” The rocks are also plowed into his culvert in the winter and in the spring awaits the city sweeper before being able to work on his yard.

The council agreed the problems need to be addressed. Council member and previous Wadena Police Chief Bruce Uselman recommended meeting with Police Chief Naomi Plautz about a traffic survey and the speed problems as well as dust control solutions with Kovar. Bower said both of these actions will be taken with a recommendation after winter. Another short-term dust control measure could be placing calcium chloride on the dirt road, according to Uselman and Kovar.

The city council also approved:

Hiring Denise Schwartz as a desk clerk at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center.

A massage license for Courtney Kern of CJ Massage.

A 3.2 beer and Sunday license for Art Bar 39 starting in January 2021.

The resignations of firefighters Dean Uselman and Brent Johnson. Uselman also served as the firechief and Johnson as Wadena County fire marshal.

Accepting the airport crack seal project agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation with federal grant funding of $97,139.00. The project has been completed.

The CAREs Act Coronavirus Relief Fund expenditures and transferring of funds for Sept. 1-30 of $8,007.52. The expenditures, which have certain requirements, were for public health expenses, telework capabilities, personal protective equipment and uncategorized items. During the special session on Oct. 27, a funding report and plan for the remaining funds will be shared. The city received $312,662 in CRF funds and has $62,356.74 left; the funds can be used until Nov. 15.

The sale of parcel No. R-22-123-3010. The people hoping to purchase the parcel for $15,022 plan to build a house.

The Wadena Fire Department applying for a grant for a turnout gear dryer. Fire Chief Cody Yglesias said the firefighters have one set of turnout gear and are reluctant to wash them because the drying process takes two days. The dryer would take about 3 hours. The $1,034.50 cost for the city would come from the fire department budget, as Bower and Yglesias said.

Hiring Evan Lachowitzer as a lineman GIS technician.

A Minnesota Investment Fund loan for $114,675 to Homecrest Outdoor Living. Homecrest will purchase a machining center with an automatic pallet changer.

Supporting the Meals on Wheels program with Coronavirus Relief Funds of $2,500. The council increased the amount from $1,500. There are more recipients of meals due to the increased positive cases of COVID-19 in Wadena County.

Purchasing a Clark forklift for $16,181.25.

Two other community members also addressed the council: