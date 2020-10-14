The Minnesota House of Representatives on Wednesday, Oct. 14, prepared to vote on a proposal that allows the state to borrow for wastewater infrastructure, road and bridge repairs and health and agriculture lab updates around the state. The bill also includes a tax cut for farmers and small business owners and additional spending to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 for personal care attendants and direct care and treatment providers and to keep open small prisons in Togo and Willow River.

The debate comes after the divided Legislature for months has failed to come to an agreement on a proposal that could appease minority caucuses in each chamber. In particular, House Republicans have put up several conditions to gain their approval.

To pass, the measure needs 60% approval in each chamber, giving members of the minority a unique position of leverage in the debates. But with pressure from local governments, trades groups and business leaders weighing on lawmakers, as well as with a 20-day countdown to the general election, Democratic leaders said they were confident they could approve the measure Wednesday and adjourn.

"We're really hopeful that today we'll be ready to pass the bill," House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, told reporters. "We need at least six Republicans who are willing to vote for this bill. We have worked for months and months to try and get agreement for all four caucus leaders and the governor so that this bill can get signed into law."

House Republicans had been largely mum about negotiations and the proposed bill ahead of the Wednesday floor session but GOP lawmakers on the Ways and Means Committee on Monday night, Oct. 12, said they planned to oppose the bill out of concerns about how the state would foot the bill for debt service and a tax cut.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, on Wednesday tried to amend the bill to set up a mechanism to put more unused funding in the bill toward later spending. He said in the face of a $4.7 billion budget shortfall, lawmakers should take steps to shore up the state's finances heading into next year.

"It really is important that we worry about the current deficit in the current biennium and in the tails,” Daudt said.

Republicans also asked raised an amendment that would streamline the process for the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline to move forward, noting the potential economic value to northern Minnesota and job openings that could come open. That amendment was ruled irrelevant to the bill.

While lawmakers could be called back again in November and December if Gov. Tim Walz wants to extend the state's peacetime emergency for COVID-19, Walz and legislative leaders have said failure to pass the bill this week would likely tank prospects for a bonding bill this year.

The $1.87 billion compromise bonding bill includes authorization to issue bonds to fund projects around the state. Of that amount, $1.13 billion in borrowing would be put toward general obligation bonds funded by state taxes. Another $300 million in trunk highway bonds and other spending make up the rest. Lawmakers received more than $5 billion in requests from local governments, colleges and state departments.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, Walz said he was “still very hopeful” that the Legislature would be able to get a bonding bill through, and added that “people have been waiting too long” for the package.

Walz began highlighting the need for a bonding omnibus at the start of the year before the Legislature gaveled in for its regular session in February. He said he “can only do so much” at this point to get the package across the finish line, and pointed to House Republicans to get in line to get the job done.

“Since May, it’s all come down to, if the folks in the House and Leader Daudt want to pass this, they can,” he said. “The votes are there in the Senate. Sen. (Paul) Gazelka has already moved those. So it really is, if there's six or seven folks in the House that want to see this get done, it will get done.”

Proponents say the plan could create as many as 20,000 new jobs and spur economic development.

“There is no bill that meets everybody’s goals, this is not a 100% bill for anyone, but this is as good as it will get for the six Republicans who need to vote with us today," House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, said. "We have no guarantee, no assurance that those votes will be there, but this bill meets their needs and it’s time for those six Republicans — or more — to step forward to create jobs in Minnesota and to create projects in their own districts.”

Included in the plan is the construction of a joint Minnesota Department of Health and Department of Agriculture lab, new buildings on the University of Minnesota and Minnesota State campuses as well as renovations. And it would fund $100 million in housing infrastructure bonds and grants for Greater Minnesota communities to get child care facilities up and running.