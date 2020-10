Quinn Nystrom kicked off a County Tour on Friday, Oct. 9, starting in Crow Wing County. She plans to hold public events in every county in the 8th district during the month of October. Her stop in Wadena is planned Saturday, Oct. 24, and is the last stop on her tour of all 18 counties.

The visit is planned for 4-5 p.m. at the Rotary Pavilion at Sunnybrook Park in Wadena.

Nystrom is running against Congressman Pete Stauber for the Eighth District Congressional race.