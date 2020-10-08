ST. PAUL — With less than a month until election day, Democratic presidential and vice presidential nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have released a robust policy proposal for Native American tribal nations that acknowledges tribal sovereignty and systemic inequities in health, economic and educational outcomes in Indian Country.

The 15-page, single-spaced policy plan begins by acknowledging that the United States "was founded on the notion of equality for all" but "this promise has been denied to Native Americans who have lived on this land since time immemorial." The candidates go on to say that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the systemic inequities between non-Native and Native Americans, with Natives contracting the potentially fatal respiratory illness at 3.5-times the rate, and dying at 5-times the rate of white Americans.

Per the proposal, the candidates' presidential priorities for Indian Country are strengthening U.S.-tribal relations, upholding treaty obligations to providing quality health care and education to Natives, restoring and protecting tribes' natural and cultural resources and land, addressing disproportionate violence against Native populations, protecting Native Americans' access to voting and more.

Minnesota is home to 11 federally recognized Native American tribes, Wisconsin to 11, South Dakota to nine and North Dakota to five.

This story will be updated.