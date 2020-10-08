The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has state lands for sale in Cass, Cook, Hubbard, Otter Tail, Pine, St. Louis and Wadena counties.

The 18 parcels for sale include rural and lakeshore properties, with many recreational opportunities. Among those, Wadena County has the most for sale, with 10 parcels ranging from a couple acres on a river to 40 acres of deer hunting delight. These properties have minimum bids ranging from $57,500 for an 82 acre parcel to $5,000 for 2.5 acres. In all, they hope to sell 485.35 acres in Wadena County. The DNR has held land auctions in the past years in Wadena in an effort to return some land to the county's tax rolls that does not fit well into the state's planned use.

Annual land sales help the DNR optimize its land holdings and meet its responsibility to maximize recreational, conservation, and economic opportunities for the state, according to a MN DNR news release.

This year, the DNR will provide a process for a sealed bid auction that does not require bidders to be present. Mail-in bidding opened to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 4:30 p.m. and all sealed bids must be received by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.

A presentation of the bids will be held by online platform at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. Participation in the virtual bid opening is optional and registration is required to attend. Event registration details can be found on the DNR land sale webpage.

Bids should be sent to DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4045. All bid forms must be mailed in using the U.S. Postal Service. The DNR Central Office will not accept hand-delivered bid forms.

Prior to participating in the sealed bid auction, bidders need to obtain property data sheets and must be familiar with the property, minimum bid, and terms and conditions of sale for all properties in which they are interested in bidding.

The public can visit the DNR land sale webpage to obtain a property data sheet, bid form, and instructions for participating in the sealed bid auction. Call 651-259-5432, 888-646-6367 or email min.landsale@state.mn.us with questions about a specific property.

All are welcome to participate in the public auction. Visit the DNR land sale webpage for more information about the 2020 public land sale, including steps to obtain an official sealed bid form.