DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Two Detroit Lakes-area groups will be holding their own caravan parades in support of their chosen presidential candidates on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11.

The Joe Biden supporters parade, organized by volunteers through Minnesota 2020 Victory, and Donald Trump supporters caravan, organized by a local Facebook group, will both pass through downtown Detroit Lakes on their way to Park Rapids and Fargo, respectively.

"Even though this area is, typically, very conservative, we just want to make it known that we are here as well and we deserve to have our voices heard," said Keshia Fulford, an organizer for Lakes-area Caravan Parade for Biden and Blue. "We want to make sure that we are also representing the American flag because it's a flag that represents us all and we are equal supporters of this country. We just want to bring the peace and unity back into it."

Fulford said she expects more than 30 vehicles to participate on Saturday. The parade starts at noon in Waubun, traveling south on Highway 59 to Detroit Lakes at about 1:10 p.m. The parade will pass by the Detroit Lake beachfront before heading to Pelican Rapids by 2 p.m.

Additional stops include (all times are estimated):

Vergas: 2:35 p.m.

Perham: 3 p.m.

Wadena: 3:45 p.m.

Park Rapids: 4:40 p.m.

Supporters are able to join the parade in-progress if they are unable to start with the full caravan in Waubun. Fulford also said they will not be holding a rally at the end of the parade route due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Caravan of Patriots Sequel, the Trump supporters parade, will begin in Dent, Minn., at the baseball field at noon Sunday. The first stop along the route will be in Vergas about 1:20 p.m. and will travel west along Highway 10, arriving in Detroit Lakes about 1:40 p.m.

"The main reason is to kind of wake up . . . the sleeping giant," said Eric Hanson, a parade organizer. "We've been kind of quiet, our side, especially in bigger towns. It's to stir up our base, create enthusiasm and get people out to vote."

Hanson said the rally isn't just to create enthusiasm, but "show our patriotism" and see other people's patriotism. He also said seeing bystanders waving their flags along the roadway is encouraging for him personally and seeing the new wave of patriotism happening in our state and country is a good sign.

The group is planning a meet and greet rally in Moorhead at the conclusion of the route. There will be a bonfire and food available, according to the group's event page.

Additional stops along the Caravan of Patriots Sequel route on Sunday will include (all times are estimated):

Audubon: 2:05 p.m.

Lake Park: 2:15 p.m.

Hawley: 2:30 p.m.

Glyndon: 2:50 p.m.

Dilworth: 3 p.m.

Moorhead: 3:05 p.m.

Fargo: 3:15 p.m.

Both organizers said if anyone wants to show support and not participate in the caravan, they are encouraged to show up along the route with their signs and flags.