ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Legislature will be convening Monday, Oct. 12, for yet another special legislative session to greenlight an extension to Gov. Tim Walz's COVID-19 peacetime emergency powers.

In a Wednesday, Oct. 7, news release, Walz announced that he plans to extend his emergency powers for another 30 days "to ensure that the state can continue to quickly and effectively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic." Walz has maintained these emergency powers — which allow him to quickly make decisions on coronavirus response without legislative approval — since March.

“The COVID-19 virus is unpredictable, and as we have seen over the past few weeks, it continues to devastate our communities,” Walz said Wednesday. “It’s imperative that we have the tools necessary to respond to this public health emergency and protect the health and wellbeing of each and every Minnesotan. This emergency is not over.”

Constitutionally, the Legislature does not need to approve of the extension, but they could defeat them if they had the votes. Next week's special session allows them to do that.

State Senate Republicans have voted to strike down Walz's powers for numerous months in a row now, but the Democratically held state House has voted to maintain Walz's powers.

Since Walz declared a peacetime emergency, he has instated a statewide mask mandate in indoor public buildings, issued shelter-in-place orders early on in hopes of slowing the spread of coronavirus (those orders have since lifted), activated the National Guard, put in place a statewide testing strategy with the Mayo Clinic and University of Minnesota and more.