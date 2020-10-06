Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 and anticipated costs related to that virus, insurance costs increased far beyond the expectations of the Wadena County budget planners.

The county has seen increases of up to 5% in the past and prepared for the worst assuming that would be about 5%. The 9.7% increase will be quite a hit to the county and employee contributions. Commissioner Jim Hofer said the increase adds up to about $59,000 that the budget team has to work into the preliminary budget, which cannot increase at this point.

“This is the biggest increase that they had in almost 10 years,” County Coordinator Ryan Odden said.

To pay for the increase, the county splits the difference with the employer union.

Commission Chair Chuck Horsager asked if others in the industry are seeing a major increase. Odden said that Todd County did not see it because they are locked into a rate plan at this time.

Hofer commented that this is a one-year bump that they will have to monitor before shopping for a different plan.

Commissioner Kangas brought up his past concerns about the county benefits, pointing out that the single employee plan receives about $9,000 less than the employee on a family plan. He did not see this as equitable.

The board unanimously approved the recommendation that the 2021 Wadena County monthly employer contribution will be $902 for employee only, $1,310 for employee plus one, and $1,659 for employee plus family. The motion also included the waived option of $300 available only to employees hired prior to 1/1/2013.

In other actions, the county board approved:

The Joint Powers Board Agreement for the Central Emergency Medical Services Region with revised changes that have been made and accepted by the member counties.

A meeting date change from Dec. 1 to Dec. 8. The change was due to a change to the AMC conference. Other December meetings dates include Dec. 8 and 15.

Creating a Ditch 6 account to accept revenue and expenditures towards improvements of the ditch; approved use of a trapper to remove beavers and dams to restore the flow of the ditch system; approved Garrett Ballantine to trap and have right of entry per MN State Statue 103E.061. The total anticipated cost is $4,000 with a cost of $100 per beaver and $100 per dam. With all adjoining landowners willing to participate, the cost per landowner would be roughly $200, including the Wadena County Highway Department. Currently, the county has received notification from over half the adjacent landowners that are willing to participate and have already received some of the payments to begin this project. Horsager was hopeful the arrangement would work out well for all but the beavers.

Rescinding the motion from Sept. 22, which allocated up to $5,000 to hire Schik Engineering for structural engineering evaluation.

Allocating up to $5,000 from the CARES Act funding towards hiring Heyer Engineering for evaluating the courtroom project over the current jail. All were in favor except Kangas who stated that the solution to courtroom space issues was likely not going to be in place until after the COVID-19 crisis was no more.

The board also approved, in their consent agenda, a report stating that Wadena County Assessor Lee Brekke has been re-appointed through December 2024 due to his commitment and high level of performance in his work.