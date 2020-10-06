Minnesota's 8th Congressional District forum between incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber (R) and candidate Quinn Nystrom (D) took place Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The virtual forum was co-hosted by the Duluth News Tribune and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. News Tribune editorial editor Chuck Frederick and Duluth Chamber President and CEO David Ross moderated the forum.

Watch a video of the forum below.

All forums are “civility certified,” with the participation of Speak Your Peace: The Civility Project, an effort launched in 2003 by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation that has since gone global. Duluthians can appreciate that the project remains active here.

