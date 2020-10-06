Minnesota's 8th Congressional District forum between incumbent Rep. Pete Stauber (R) and candidate Quinn Nystrom (D) will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.

The live, virtual forum is co-hosted by the Duluth News Tribune and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. Moderators for the forum will be News Tribune editorial editor Chuck Frederick and Duluth Chamber President and CEO David Ross.

You can view the virtual forum below at 11 a.m.

All forums are “civility certified,” with the participation of Speak Your Peace: The Civility Project, an effort launched in 2003 by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation that has since gone global. Duluthians can appreciate that the project remains active here.

