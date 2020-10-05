ST. PAUL — Days after they greeted a potentially contagious President Donald Trump in Minneapolis shortly before he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, several prominent Minnesota Republicans appear to be healthy.

In a Monday, Oct. 5, news release from his office, Minnesota state Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, announced that he received a negative COVID-19 test result Monday morning. He took the test Friday morning, Oct. 2, shortly after news broke of the president's diagnosis.

Less than 48 hours prior to taking his test, Gazelka and other prominent Minnesota Republicans, all without wearing face masks, greeted Trump Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30, at the Minnesota Air National Guard's base in Minneapolis. Trump visited the state to attend a private fundraiser in the Twin Cities suburb of Shorewood, as well as hold a rally attended by thousands in Duluth. The Minnesota Department of Health has now advised those rally goers to get tested for the virus.

Gazelka said Monday that, per his doctor's advice, he is still "limiting activities" and will take another coronavirus test later this week. A spokesperson said he is not showing any symptoms of the respiratory illness.

State House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, also greeted Trump Wednesday. On Saturday, Oct. 3, he said his results from a coronavirus test taken Friday returned with negative results and, as of Monday morning, a spokesperson said he still has no symptoms and remains in self-isolation. Daudt plans to take another test ahead of the Legislature's upcoming special session.

Former congressman and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis, who also greeted Trump on the tarmac Wednesday, tweeted Sunday that he had taken a COVID-19 test and remained in self-quarantine. His spokesperson didn't immediately comment on the test results or whether Lewis was exhibiting symptoms on Monday.

All three of Minnesota's Republican congressmen — U.S. Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber — traveled with Trump for last Wednesday's visit in Air Force One from Washington, D.C., to Minnesota, then in a motorcade, then back to D.C. All three said they tested negative for the virus on Friday but did not specify any plans to remain in isolation or get tested again.

Following reports of the three congressmen taking a commercial Delta flight from D.C. back to Minnesota on Friday evening, Oct. 2, a spokesperson for Emmer said that the three representatives had been cleared to travel by the House's attending physician after testing negative earlier Friday. The spokesperson said Hagedorn, Emmer and Stauber "strictly adhered to (attending physician's) guidance, wearing masks and distancing themselves from others."

The congressmen's decision to travel on a commercial flight within days of a potential COVID-19 exposure drew ire from Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin, who said the lawmakers should have quarantined for longer than two days after seeing Trump. Health experts say it can take days for coronavirus to incubate in the body and result in a positive test.

“Millions of Americans have sacrificed so much to slow the spread of COVID-19, yet Congressmen Emmer, Stauber, and Hagedorn could not even wait a few days to board an airplane,” Martin said in a statement issued Friday, Oct. 2. “These Congressmen’s stupidity and disregard for the well-being of their fellow passengers is staggering.”