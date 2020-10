Prairie Public hosted a debate between Republican Michelle Fischbach and Democrat Collin Peterson, candidates for the Minnesota U.S. House of Representatives 7th Congressional District, on Monday, Oct. 5.

Watch a video of the debate below.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.