ST. PAUL — Just over a day after hosting a campaign rally attended by thousands in Duluth, Minn., President Donald Trump says he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus .

Three Minnesota congressmen were travelling with him in recent days, as Trump rallied with thousands of supporters in Duluth Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The president tweeted the news of the positive COVID-19 tests early morning on Friday, Oct. 2, saying, “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.” Trump’s positive test comes shortly after White House staffer Hope Hicks tested positive. Reuters reports that Hicks traveled with the president on Air Force One Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Three Minnesota Congressmen — U.S. Reps. Jim Hagedorn (CD1), Tom Emmer (CD6) and Pete Stauber (CD8) — traveled on Air Force One with the president from Washington, D.C., to Minnesota, as well as by motorcade. They planned to fly back to D.C. with the president, as well.

Trump also held private conversations with Minnesota state Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt upon landing in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30. The three Republicans were unmasked, but outside and several feet apart. Former congressman and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis was also present.

A Minnesota House Republican staffer told Forum News Service early Friday that Daudt had not at that point been contacted by the White House about the president's positive test and had not been advised to quarantine. Spokespeople for other Minnesota lawmakers have not responded to Forum's requests for comment as of 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Prior to Trump's rally in Duluth, he attended a private, closed-press fundraiser in Shorewood, Minn., according to KTSP. As of early Friday, it remains unclear who and how many people total attended the event, hosted by Cambria CEO Marty Davis, and what health precautions were taken.

The Duluth Fire Department estimates that approximately 3,000 attended Trump’s outdoor campaign rally Wednesday night.