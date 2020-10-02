ST. PAUL — Just over a day after hosting a campaign rally attended by thousands in Duluth, Minn., President Donald Trump says he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Three Minnesota congressmen were travelling with him in recent days, as Trump rallied with thousands of supporters in Duluth Wednesday, Sept. 30.

The president tweeted the news of the positive COVID-19 tests early morning on Friday, Oct. 2, saying, “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.” Trump’s positive test comes shortly after White House staffer Hope Hicks tested positive. Reuters reports that Hicks traveled with the president on Air Force One Tuesday and Wednesday.

Three Minnesota Congressmen — U.S. Reps. Jim Hagedorn (CD1), Tom Emmer (CD6) and Pete Stauber (CD8) — traveled on Air Force One with the president from Washington, D.C., to Minnesota, as well as by motorcade. They planned to fly back to D.C. with the president, as well.

Trump also held private conversations with Minnesota state Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt upon landing in Minneapolis Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 30. The three Republicans were unmasked, but outside and several feet apart. Former congressman and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Jason Lewis was also present.

A Minnesota House Republican staffer told Forum News Service early Friday that Daudt had not at that point been contacted by the White House about the president's positive test and had not been advised to quarantine. Spokespeople for other Minnesota lawmakers have not responded to Forum's requests for comment as of 2:40 a.m. Friday.

Prior to Trump's rally in Duluth, he attended a private, closed-press fundraiser in Shorewood, Minn., according to KTSP. As of early Friday, it remains unclear who and how many people total attended the event, hosted by Cambria CEO Marty Davis, and what health precautions were taken.

The Duluth Fire Department estimates that approximately 3,000 attended Trump’s outdoor campaign rally Wednesday night.

An estimated crowd of 3,000 fills the tarmac as President Donald Trump speaks during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin/caustin@duluthnews.com)
President Donald Trump throws hats to the crowd during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
There were not enough seats during the Trump rally in Duluth on Wednesday night and the crowd was spilling out on both sides of the seated area. (Samantha Erkkila / serkkila@duluthnews.com)
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, based in Chanhassen, Minnesota, spoke at the Trump rally Wednesday in Duluth. “I promise if we turn Minnesota red I’ll run for governor," he said. (Samantha Erkkila / serkkila@duluthnews.com)
President Donald Trump speaks during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin/caustin@duluthnews.com)
President Donald Trump is backlit by a powerful light while speaking during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin/caustin@duluthnews.com)
Framed by American flags, President Donald Trump points to Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
A crowd of people overflows outside the Trump rally venue at the Duluth airport Wednesday. (Samantha Erkkila / serkkila@duluthnews.com)
President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Air Force One landed at the Minnesota National Guard's base in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. President Donald Trump briefly greeted supporters then left in the motorcade for a scheduled appearance in Duluth later in the evening. (Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service)
President Donald Trump greets supporters at the Minnesota Air Force base in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Trump was in the state for a rally in Duluth Wednesday night. (Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service)
President Donald Trump greets supporters at the Minnesota Air Force base in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Trump stopped in Minneapolis on his way to a rally in Duluth Wednesday night — his seventh appearance in the state since taking office, according to the state Republican Party. (Sarah Mearhoff / Forum News Service)
President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
President Donald Trump speaks during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Air Force One arrives at the Duluth airport for the Trump rally Wednesday. (Clint Austin / claustin@duluthnews.com)
A Secret Service agent stands guard as President Donald Trump speaks during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin/caustin@duluthnews.com)
An estimated crowd of 3,000 crowd listens to President Donald Trump during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin/caustin@duluthnews.com)
President Donald Trump speaks during Wednesday's campaign stop in Duluth at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin/caustin@duluthnews.com)
Air Force One sits on the tarmac during Wednesday's campaign stop at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin/caustin@duluthnews.com)
President Donald Trump's limousine seen during Wednesday's campaign stop in Duluth at the Duluth International Airport. (Clint Austin/caustin@duluthnews.com)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Duluth International Airport in Duluth, Minnesota, on Sept. 30. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo
