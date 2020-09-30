DULUTH — Twenty-fours hours after an angry and aggressive performance in the first presidential debate of Election 2020, President Donald Trump will be in Duluth for a campaign rally.

Trump will appear at 8 p.m. tonight, Sept. 30, at the Duluth International Airport, using an airfield ramp and private hangar to deliver remarks which typically can last for up to two hours.

The visit will be Trump’s third major rally at a Minnesota airport since August, with previous events drawing crowds in Mankato and Bemidji. It will also mark Trump's second visit to Duluth during his presidency, following his rally at Amsoil Arena in 2018.

The attention has been part of a Trump effort to erase a long Democratic hold on the state after he came close to winning in 2016, trailing Hillary Clinton by 1.5 percentage points. No Republican president has won Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972.

The Trump rally is expected to surpass COVID-19 emergency measures capping gatherings at 250 people. A similar rally in Bemidji earlier this month featured few face masks and no social distancing observed among attendees, according to the Bemidji Pioneer.

In order to turn Minnesota, Trump will need to whip up the commanding support he enjoyed in Northeastern Minnesota in 2016, when he beat Clinton by 16 points in the 8th Congressional District.

“This is an area where he’s popular and it’s an area he’s trying to turn out a large turnout for him,” University of Minnesota Duluth political science professor Cindy Rugeley said.

“He came out of this district with almost a 16 percentage point margin (in 2016),” Rugeley said. “If he’s going to win, he’s got to maintain that this year. He’s got to get those same high percentages, plus hold down what he had in suburban districts and not get blown away in the cities. It’s kind of a tough haul.”

The full-court press being applied to the Twin Ports also featured a campaign stop this month from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. During their debate on Tuesday, Trump frequently interrupted Biden during an unhinged event that seemed to have no comparison in modern history for its lack of formality.

With Northlanders already setting records for the number of absentee voting applications requested — more than 39,000 as of last week — the president strove during the debate to discredit the mail-voting process.

“They’re being sold, they’re being dumped in rivers,” Trump said of absentee ballots, despite a lack of evidence of widespread or intentional wrongdoing.