Options were outlined for a possible location for a new Wadena County courtroom that would be large enough to resume larger trials within the county during the last regular Wadena County Commission meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 22. The options included an addition rising up above the current Wadena County Jail, remodel of a portion of the old Wensman building, remodel of the 4-H building at the Wadena County Fairgrounds and a wildcard option where the county builds a new courtroom near the Sheriff’s building at the fairgrounds.

Commissioners quickly tossed out the remodel of the existing 4-H building as they reasoned it made little sense to use a building that was being used by another entity. The Wensman building was a shape that was not ideal for the hope for this type of space. Commissioners added that it made most sense to keep the courtroom and the jail in the same building. With that general leaning, it appeared the focus will continue in the direction of the courthouse remodel. To move that project forward, commissioners approved spending up to $5,000 to hire a structural engineer for evaluation of the jail infrastructure, in order to make sure it’s capable of handling a vertical addition.

The engineer and future costs related to construction of this project are expected to be paid for using a portion of the CARES Act funds the county received.

The options were reviewed by Chad Bormann of BHH Partners of Perham, who expressed the pros and cons of each plan. Here’s a quick look at some of the space considerations of each site.

Above current jail: 5,400 square feet (sf) is available and 4,000 sf is needed, leaving 1,400 sf of additional space. Under this scenario, this project could begin in January 2021. What this has going for it is it’s the option that would keep staff in one building. The cons included the additional parking required, code updates needed, relocation of inmates necessary, prolonged build process (the longest of the three options) and a structural evaluation of the existing building is required. Wensman building- 4,922 sf available but they would need 5,862 at that site. The pros of this included it is a county owned facility, shared parking potential, no need to displace inmates and a faster build process. Cons: Requires staff at two buildings, existing building would require repair and upgrades, loss of storage, requires total buildout and the space is not conducive for layout. 4-H building at fairgrounds- 5,280 sf is available, 5,862 sf is needed. Pros: County owned, building in decent shape, no need to displace inmates, quick build process. Cons: Requires staff at another building, existing building not typical, loss of storage revenue, requires total buildout and the space is not conducive for layout.

A reasoning the off-site location required more space was because of the added offerings needed at those sites, which are already a part of the existing courthouse.

Commissioner Jon Kangas and Sheldon Monson agreed that an off-site location might save money up front, but long-term, the expenses of transporting staff and inmates back and forth would be costly.

In his assessment of the options, Commissioner Bill Stearns said he has advocated for moving certain services out of the courthouse that do not need to be there. While he was unsure which ones made sense to move, he said he knew which ones should be there including court staff.

When it came time for the vote, Commissioner Kangas maintained his position against voting in favor of the courtroom project as he said they were seeking a long-term solution to a short-term problem -- the current global pandemic. All other commissioners voted in favor of the structural engineer expense.