ROCHESTER, Minn. — About 200 people showed up outside the President Donald Trump campaign headquarters in Rochester, Minn., for a whistle stop by first daughter Ivanka Trump Friday morning, Sept. 25.

Trump stopped by, took photos and energized a crowd of the president's volunteers and supporters.

Dolly Knutson got a selfie with Ivanka Trump after the first daughter heard Knutson was 97 years old.

Of Trump, Jane Chilson, Knutson's daughter, said "she said I heard you're 97, I've got to get my picture taken with you."

Knutson said her yard and garage are full of flags and Trump campaign signs. During Trump's last visit to the area, she even got a wave and a kiss blown by the president.

Trump volunteer Roland Burt said it was wonderful for Trump to visit those working for her father's campaign and thank them.

"For her to come and thank us for what we're doing, I really want to thank her," Burt said. "I want to say thank you for what you're doing."

Burt said he believes President Trump will turn Minnesota red this election.

"Four years ago he almost won, but this time the whole family is involved," he said. "It's really a family thing that they're doing."

One protester showed up at the GOP headquarters in southwest Rochester, holding a sign blaming President Trump for 203,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

The rest of the crowd, however, was firmly behind the president.

"It was wonderful," Chilson said of the visit. "The crowd was very energized."

Ivanka Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were in Minneapolis Thursday. Trump also made a campaign appearance in Winona, Minn., Friday.