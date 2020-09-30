Brian Hagen, of Verndale, believes his entrepreneurial spirit and desire to grow and develop the area are key reasons voters should choose him for District 2 Wadena County Commissioner.

Self-employed since age 25, Hagen is well known for starting businesses and has taken on several in recent years in Wadena County. His business ventures began in Wadena County 20 years ago when he bought turkey farms in Verndale and Menahga. At that time he moved from Hutchinson to Menahga. He has since sold those businesses but took on others including purchasing Marlin’s Small Engine and converting it to Torco Power Equipment. He recently started a partnership to increase production of Black Hole Ice Houses, which are manufactured out of his shop in Verndale.

In recent months, Hagen has added focus on the purchase of a restaurant in Verndale, which should be final soon. With that purchase he plans to expand the business into a gas station, convenience store and maintain the bar and restaurant.

His desire to start businesses and add jobs in the area is borne out of his desire to see the community grow and the county thrive. Hagen said he appreciates the good work ethics of the people in this area and he enjoys the quietness. That’s partially why Hagen, on top of all his other pursuits, is running for Wadena County board.

“I don’t know what it is, it’s just the way God made me. I’m always looking for something that will help the area, something that will generate jobs, help the economy, obviously help my son and I and the quality of life that we live,” Hagen said. Hagen’s family in the area includes his son Tori, a 15-year-old sophomore at Verndale High School.

While his list of businesses is long, not all have gone as well as he hopes. He said those mistakes have been great learning opportunities.

Hagen has been campaigning with the slogan of “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.” He said he’s been watching the actions of the county and says it's been on a path that will keep it at the top of at least one list. Wadena County is near the top of the list when it comes to poverty and high property taxes. It’s not a secret. It’s a topic that gets brought up very often either by current commissioners or constituents.

Hagen said what is not helping the county is the steady increase in expenses.

“You can’t keep going to the taxpayers and say, ‘Give us more money, cuz we can’t make it work with what we have right now.’ Well to me that comes down to foolish spending. I think we need to fix that,” Hagen said.

He also sees the high costs in the county as pushing away younger families from the area.

“We are getting too expensive for them to be able to afford to buy a lot, build a house, start a family, try to find a job that will sustain all that,” Hagen said. “So we are losing them to neighboring counties, maybe further away counties because of that. And it’s sad to see. That’s usually the backbone of any substantial area, would be that age bracket (25-45-year-olds).”

Hagen believes this is not a political position. He is in the running to help the county manage money better, he said.

“What it comes down to is having the ability to manage the monies that the county brings in and spending it as best as possible, as frugal as possible, and trying to help spur new construction, new commercial businesses in town, allowing for affordable housing, the list goes on,” Hagen said.

Hagen is running for the open seat for outgoing commissioner Jim Hofer. He appreciates Hofer’s work and time in that position.

“But, on the other hand, I think we need to do a better job … I think we need to have someone that has a better understanding, better history, better knowledge of handling money and doing what’s best for the majority of the people in the county,” Hagen said.

Hagen feels his business experience puts him at an advantage over other candidates for the job.

Government activity

Hagen ran for the Auditor-Treasurer position in 2018 and lost to Heather Olson. Hagen said Olson is a good fit for that position and he has no sour grapes over the decision. He adds that looking back, he may not have had the time to do the position justice given his other business roles. He does, however, feel that he has the time needed to devote to being a commissioner and adds that the commissioner position perhaps has even more “clout as far as controlling what we can do and how we can help the county of Wadena.”

Hagen also ran for the Auditor-Treasurer position back in 2010, losing to Char West.

Volunteering

Hagen volunteers with the Verndale Lions Club. He says he is currently working with the club on developing a new community center facility.