ST. PAUL — After months of civil unrest and calls for justice sparked by George Floyd's May 25 officer-involved death in Minneapolis, Vice President Mike Pence and first daughter Ivanka Trump paid the Twin Cities a visit to reiterate their support for law enforcement officers.

Pence and Trump landed in Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 24, to hold a roundtable discussion with community members and law enforcement officers, denouncing leftists' calls to cut police funding as rates of police violence against Black Americans remain disproportionately high. Instead, Pence and Trump called on Americans to "back the blue," saying the answer is increased funding and more training and supplies for police departments.

"If we want better public safety, if we want our law enforcement officers better prepared, we need more funding, which is exactly what President Trump has called for," Pence told the crowd.

Thursday's visit comes after months of aggressive campaigning in the historically purple state of Minnesota. Minnesota has the longest-in-the-nation streak of supporting Democratic presidential candidates, but Republicans are looking to snap that streak come November, citing a close divide between Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016. Pence said support for law enforcement could be a deciding factor for many voters as they cast their ballots.

"I have a strong feeling that many Republicans, many Independents, many Democrats around America come Nov. 3 are going to let their voice be heard at every level and support a president and support men and women at every level (of government) that are going to support law enforcement," he said.

On Memorial Day, Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derick Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident show Floyd gasping for air and saying he couldn't breathe, and observers asking Chauvin to stop. Floyd's death sparked a nationwide call to address the disproportionate rate of police killings of Black Americans, with the rallying cry "we can't breathe."

Minneapolis became the epicenter of the movement, and while some protests remained peaceful, others devolved into violence and destruction of property. Pence said Thursday that "there’s no excuse for what happened to George Floyd," but condemned the destruction that ensued over the summer.

Of numerous Minneapolis businesses damaged in May, one was Flora's Hair Design on Broadway Avenue. At Thursday's roundtable, owner Flora Amos-Westbrook said she opened the salon in 1998 and her business allowed her to raise her kids and put them through college. Hoping to deter violence in May, she said she marked her storefront as Black-owned but "it didn't help." Her salon burned down May 29.

"It was horrible to stand there and see your business burn, everything you worked for your whole life, just to burn in front of you," Amos-Westbrook said. "It's just devastating. I just want to be open. I just want my business back. I just want another start."

Ivanka Trump assured Amos-Westbrook that "we will do what America does best: We will come together (...) and help you and others like you rebuild."

In July, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz requested emergency Federal Emergency Management Agency aid from the White House to help cover the costs of damages incurred during the Twin Cities protests. President Trump denied that request for aid.

Democratic leadership from Minnesota's state House in a Thursday letter criticized the Trump White House's denial of FEMA aid to the cities, saying, "they do not want to talk about bringing communities together to solve problems." Without federal aid to rebuild, they called on state Senate Republican leadership to help pass state dollars to go toward the effort.