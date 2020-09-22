ST. PAUL — Minnesota's longest-ever-serving Department of Revenue commissioner is leaving her post after six years on the job, Gov. Tim Walz's office announced Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly was appointed in January 2015 by former Gov. Mark Dayton, and Walz carried her into his cabinet when he assumed office in January 2019. Walz said in Tuesday's news release that Bauerly has improved state taxpayer outreach, preserved the state's Health Care Access Fund and, most recently, carried out COVID-19 financial relief to Minnesotans throughout the pandemic. He said Bauerly "puts everyday Minnesotans first."

“Even when wading through complicated tax laws, Commissioner Bauerly sees the big picture, leads with her values, and prioritizes the needs of Minnesota children, families, and small businesses," Walz said. "We are sad to see her go, and we are committed to finding someone with this same commitment to servant leadership.”

Per Tuesday's release, Friday, Oct. 9, will be Bauerly's last day on the job. Deputy Commissioner Lee Ho will serve as the temporary commissioner until Walz appoints someone new. Walz's office is now accepting applications for the new commissioner.