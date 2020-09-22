The levy shows an increase of 3.73%, or about $347,617 of property taxes over the 2020 levy. Costs in Public Health, Building Fund, Road and Bridge and Human Services under the levy were unchanged, but revenue saw an increase of 5.86%.

Much of the increases for the preliminary budget can be tied to salary and wage increases in the county, whether by payroll increases or added staff. As an example, the sheriff’s department is showing an expected increase of about $100,000 in their staff wages out of a $2.26 million budget.

The increase in the levy was at one point around 9%. The budget committee has worked to bring that down.

“We knew when we started around that 9 or 10% mark that there needed to be some tweaking to make sure that was not the property tax levy,” Auditor Heather Olson said.

Committee members said they would continue to work on some items to bring the levy down further. Now that the preliminary levy maximum is set, it can only go down before being finalized later this year, or in the words of Commissioner Jon Kangas, “It can’t get any worse.”

The county is dipping into some reserves as certain services were not used with the onset of COVID-19. Dipping into those reserves will help provide some relief to the levy.

In other actions, the board approved consent agenda items including: