The parking area to the west of the Wadena County Courthouse should be expanding soon and interested buyers have a chance to bid on a house that’s to be removed from the property at 414 First Street SW in Wadena.

All Wadena County Commissioners except Jon Kangas voted in favor of spending up to $85,000 on the property. Kangas pointed out that the board made a motion in the spring after the onset of COVID-19, to make no purchases that were not necessary. He felt the expansion of the parking space was unnecessary at this time.

Commissioner Jim Hofer spoke in support of the resolution. He said that the county had to get a variance when they built their annex as they did not have the space for the required parking spots for that building. Hofer saw this as a way to try to get closer to that requirement, though he noted it was not a requirement for them to do so in receiving the variance.

Commissioner Chuck Horsager said the parking area they have now is nice, but more space would be better and he felt the county could not pass up a chance to buy the property to make this parking lot expansion possible.

Related to the purchase, commissioners also approved the following with all in favor except Kangas, who was opposed to all motions:

Hiring a contractor to perform hazardous material assessment and removal at a cost not to exceed $5,000, from the non-levied building fund.

Advertising for sealed bids for purchase and removal of house on the property. County Coordinator Ryan Odden estimated a house sale value of $15,000.

Securing a contract with a utilities and plumbing contractor to complete shut off services to the home, at an estimated cost of $3,000.

Highway Department to remove the basement structure and drainage system of the house at an estimated cost of $3,500.

The estimated cost of the entire project considering possible revenue from the sale of the house was about $76,800. Kangas also asked what the cost would be to gravel and pave the new parking lot area as that was the end goal. Odden did not have a figure but estimated another $20,000.

The building to be removed served as a duplex, is a three bedroom, two bath home and is about 1,400 square feet. The garage on site will not be moved.

In other actions, commissioners approved:

A resolution declaring the 2020 market price for MSW in Wadena County. Costs of disposing items at Prairie Lakes Municipal Solid Waste Authority in Perham came in at $129.20 per ton. Of that cost $120.20 was the taxable tipping fee. The price of hauling materials to Gwinner, ND, came in at $81.51 per ton. Of that cost $39.27 was the taxable tipping fee. The majority of this cost is in transportation costs, $42.24 roundtrip.

Tabling a decision on a contract for pictometry for county-wide aerial imaging in 2021 and 2024 at a cost of $42,597.50 each of those years, for a total cost of $85,195. The cities of Menahga and Wadena agreed to pay a portion of the cost as they requested high resolution imagery. The agreement was tabled in order to gain more information regarding questions County Attorney Kyra Ladd posed about the contract.

A resolution establishing Greenwood Avenue in the city of Wadena as a State Aid Highway, with all commissioners in favor. If the resolution moves forward, this would add 1.13 miles of state aid highway to the county’s total. Greenwood Avenue would then also be known as County State Aid Highway 40. The change has to be approved by the commissioner of transportation of the state of Minnesota. It was expected that a portion of the roadway in Otter Tail County would be approved by Otter Tail County commissioners. If approved, this roadway would be constructed, improved and maintained as a CSAH of the county.