Wadena County businesses perhaps on the fence about applying for Wadena County’s COVID-19 Business Assistance Grant program could have an added incentive to do so now.

A committee made up of Wadena County staff and economic development directors among nearby cities met Thursday morning and approved grants of $5,000 to nearly 20 businesses. That’s almost $100,000, yet the county set aside $500,000 for this purpose. Seeing the result is far from that amount, the committee agreed to up the maximum amount to $10,000 and they plan to reopen the application process with a new deadline of Friday, Oct. 23. This is all dependent on Wadena County Commissioners approving of those recommendations. The hope is more businesses will apply for this opportunity to get help after experiencing great losses. The first round of applications were due Friday, Sept. 11.

“This is not a replacement of what was lost, it’s sort of a help,” committee member and Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd said.

To be fair, the committee agreed that all those that applied for the $5,000 would be notified that if they experienced losses greater than that amount, they can reapply for up to the $10,000 amount. As they have already shared proof of losses, much of the paperwork is already submitted for those businesses.

All those who applied and were approved by the committee were able to prove they experienced significant losses directly related to COVID-19 restrictions. Most were hair cutting and styling businesses, restaurants or other businesses who were forced to close in March due to Gov. Tim Walz executive orders including: Executive Order 20 – 04 - to order temporary closure of Minnesota restaurants and bars to dine – in customers; Executive Order 20 – 08 further ordered the closing of other places of public accommodation: and Executive Order 20 – 20 ordered all persons currently living within the State of Minnesota to Stay at Home.

It should be noted, those denied at the committee could still have a chance to be approved during the Wadena County Commission meeting. These recommendations will likely be brought forward for approval at the next regular Wadena County board meeting slated for 9 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Wadena County Auditor/Treasurer Heather Olson has been leading the CARES Act funding disbursement in the county. She said others were contacted about the opportunity that chose not to apply. The grant opportunity was also advertised in local newspapers and radio. That information will be sent out again if the second round is opened. The committee tried to make the point that this funding is set aside for this purpose and businesses in need should take advantage of this opportunity.

Those that were recommended for approval for funds by the committee include the following:

Wadena

Rick’s Barber Shop, Lyle’s Shoes, Pizza Ranch, Wadena County DAC, Eastwood Inn, Innovative Service Products, Elk’s Lodge, Just Teasin’, Now and Forever Wedding Gallery, Glamour Full Service Salon, Boondocks, Wadena Chamber of Commerce, Hockerts and Wadena VFW.

While many applicants passed through with little discussion, one that received some discussion was the Wadena Chamber of Commerce. This group did not qualify for other grants due to it being a non-profit organization, according to committee member Dean Uselman. Even so, committee members felt that COVID-19 directly impacted the group’s ability to host basically all public events since the onset of the pandemic. They approved the $5,000 amount.

Menahga

Hair Studio, Went North LLC, and Shear Creations. Shear Creations was the only business to be approved for less than the maximum amount as they requested funds a couple hundred dollars under that amount.

Sebeka

Hub 71 was approved, while SS Garage was denied at this time due to a need for further information.

Staples

Vintage Golf Course

Verndale

Black Hole Fish Houses was approved pending further information about losses experienced.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to indicate that these actions are recommendations and must still gain approval by the Wadena County Commissioners.