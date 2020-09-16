The U.S. Senate candidate forum between Democratic U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and Republican challenger Jason Lewis is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. The debate will be held virtually due to distancing and other precautions made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This forum is co-hosted by the Duluth News Tribune and the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce. Moderators are News Tribune editorial editor Chuck Frederick and Duluth Chamber President and CEO David Ross.

Watch a video of the event below.

All forums are “civility certified,” with the participation of Speak Your Peace: The Civility Project, an effort launched in 2003 by the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation that has since gone global. Duluthians can appreciate that the project remains active here.

Duluth News Tribune is part of the Forum Communications Company.