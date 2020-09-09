Wadena City Council members voted in favor of starting some initial groundwork before that ground freezes for the Tri-County Health Care utility extension project during their Tuesday, Sept. 8 regular meeting.

The board unanimously entered into a professional services proposal with Bolton & Menk for the project at a cost of about $46,400. The agreed upon proposal includes just the work that needs to be completed before the ground freezes. That’s a smaller sum compared to the more full proposal of $144,500, which would have included all the work to make the site ready for construction in 2021.

The cost would be reimbursable if the city is awarded federal stimulus dollars aimed at projects like this, which Wadena City Administrator Janette Bower believes is a possibility. It would also be reimbursable through a special assessment on the developer should the project go ahead as planned, which TCHC President and CEO Joel Beiswenger repeatedly ensured was a “not if, but when” scenario. The risk on the city is that if the project does not move forward, the cost is on the city -- until a development does occur.

Council members were most comfortable moving ahead with the smaller project with the hope that they would still see reimbursement. Council member Jessie GIbbs said his concern was whether they could afford to cover this cost at this time considering the current economic situation. Councilman Mark Lunde made the motion to move ahead with the first two items in the proposal -- survey and wetland services, and geotechnical investigation -- at a cost of $46,400. A large part of the other cost is the preliminary engineering, coming in at $98,100.

This proposal was postponed from the July council meeting as council members sought more information. Beiswenger updated the council on the hospital’s work to restart the new health care facility project. One area of focus involves securing funding for the project with the USDA. That funding may not come through until late November, when the political climate becomes a little more clear.

“That’s our reality. We of course want to be cautious with our spending,” Beiswenger said. He expressed his appreciation to the city for their willingness to proceed with this early work. The hospital project could still move ahead on a schedule that could include ground work starting summer 2021.

Beiswenger also mentioned TCHC previously had an appraisal done, but is two weeks into a likely two month reappraisal process. The first appraisal was a roughly 10-month process.

In other actions, the council approved: