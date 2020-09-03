The Wadena County Board of Adjustment meets for a public hearing at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17, to discuss two applications for variances - one near Wadena and another near Menahga. The meeting is held virtually. Contact Wadena County Planning and Zoning office for instructions on how to tune in.
- Application for Variance for Reggie D. & Sierra M. Rach (aka Sierra M. Martin), 15437 Shady Acres Drive, Wadena, MN 56482, on the following described property: Lot 2 Block 1 Shady Acres, Section 4, Township 134 North, Range 35 West, Wadena Township, located in an R-1 Suburban Residence District. If approved, would allow construction of a 24’ x 36’ garage with a reduced setback from the centerline of a township road.
- Application for Variance for Diane M. Hennessy, 7520 Cahill Rd. Apt. 211A, Edina, MN 55439, on the property located at: 37431 Gebhardt Beach Circle, Menahga, MN 56464, and described as: Lot 5 Block 1 Big “Q”, Section 14, Township 138 North, Range 35 West, Blueberry Township, located in an R-1 Suburban Residence District with Shoreland Overlay. If approved, would allow construction of a 24’ x 26’ garage with a reduced setback from the edge of the right-of-way of a township road.