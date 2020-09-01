Pederson said the increase in cases in Wadena County should be watched since from April to July there were 24 cases and in August alone there have been 24 cases. As of Sept. 1, there are 49 cumulative positive cases in Wadena County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Commissioner Jon Kangas wondered if the increase in cases was expected since the flattening the curve concept came to not overwhelm hospitals rather than eliminate COVID-19. At the local level, Pederson said contact tracing has shown that social distancing, wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings as well as being careful when attending informal gatherings, including with extended family members, could have avoided some of the increases seen.

People’s decisions locally will impact the schools, as Pederson said. The schools work with Wadena County Public Health, Sourcewell and MDH to track case rates and how the school could be impacted, which could require a learning transition with in-person, hybrid and distance learning. The case rate data, which is the total number of cases in Wadena County over the last 14 days divided by the county population over 10,000, is released every Thursday. The social distancing guidelines at Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools include spaced out desks, reduced capacity at lunch tables or added plexiglass and markings on the floor along with posted signs encouraging social distancing throughout the buildings.

In an agenda meeting addition, Kangas discussed his concern with meeting times and agendas that commissioners attend not being shared publicly. These meetings are outside of the county board meetings and do not have to include the whole board, according to a Minnesota Open Meeting Law shared by Kangas. He said commissioners could be in a “heap of trouble” if a person was interested in a meeting that did not have an agenda or public access, whether offered in-person, on Zoom or through the phone, and decided to sue.

County attorney Kyra Ladd said the times and agendas should be posted, though it is not a new issue. County Coordinator Ryan Odden and commissioner Chuck Horsager commented that it will take managing the calendars with various departments. Both encouraged commissioners to share meeting information with administrative technician Erin Bishop to add to the calendar on the county website. The commissioners have been encouraged to do so on numerous occasions.

In other actions, the board approved:

Amendments to Zoning Ordinance No. 1, which looks at land uses, including changed or added definitions for bed and breakfasts, bunkhouses, dog kennels for residential or commercial use, home-based businesses, home occupation, practical difficulties, and vacation rental homes.

Final payments of $23,841.64 to Central Specialities for road projects on Hwy 71 and County Road 23 with the finishing pavement for County Road 109 in the next month.

Final payments of $1,745.75 to JAAK, LLC for new curve signs throughout the county. The project included a 90-10 funds match with federal dollars with the 10% being local state aid.

Final payments of $267,844.96 to Central Specialities for shouldering and additional layers on County Road 12 east of Sebeka to County Road 23, overlay on County Road 20 to County Road 71 and a reclamation project on County Road 26.

The hiring included:

Human Services: Megan Riedel, Intern - Social Worker, $12 per hour, start date 8/24/2020, Grade: N/A, Step: N/A yearly gross salary: $6,000, total salary and employer contributions (Taxes): $6,909.

Human Services: Tanya Nelson, Child Support Officer, $19.74 per hour, start date 8/24/2020, Grade: 52, Step: 2 yearly gross salary: $41,059.20, total salary and employer contributions (taxes & benefits): $62,088.

Sheriff’s Office: Move from part to full time Ethan Korfe, Jailer/Dispatcher, $18.13 per hour, start date 9/1/2020, Grade: 51, Step: 2 yearly gross salary: $37,710.40, total salary and employer contributions (taxes & benefits): $58,232.

The board also met in a closed session for sale offers at 414 First St. SW, Wadena. In a second closed meeting, the board discussed a third lease negotiation for holding court at St. Ann’s and decided to not proceed with further negotiations. Ladd said other options in the area are being researched, including possible complications if the option chosen is outside Wadena County.